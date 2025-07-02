‘X-Files’ star David Duchovny sells $10.9M Malibu home

"The X-Files" star David Duchovny has officially closed the file on his luxurious Malibu retreat.

Tucked behind a private gate, the meticulously designed property sold for the hefty price tag of $10,979,100.

The three-bedroom main residence features an eye-catching restored train caboose-turned guest retreat on the sprawling property. The Malibu mansion property is 3,577 square-feet, not including the train car or flex structure.

The modernist’s dream home boasts clean cement floors, dramatic pivoting glass doors and soaring ceilings that invite the California sunshine in.

The kitchen features high-quality Miele appliances and custom cabinetry for a luxurious, yet intimate dining experience. The kitchen area includes a cozy coffee bar and pristine marble countertops throughout the dining area.

Homeowners and guests are welcomed with sliding glass doors that lead to a backyard oasis. Spa-like bath features include a soaking tub, steam shower and custom walk-in closet – ideal for unwinding after a long day.

On the Malibu estate, the outside consists of a lap pool, jacuzzi and cold plunge anchored in the backyard. The property is surrounded by smooth concrete, wood decking and a sunken firepit lounge.

A covered patio with built-in heaters and a Wolf-equipped outdoor kitchen is featured for the ultimate al-fresco dining.

Duchovny’s former property includes a gym or guest suite complete with mirrors, en-suite bath and heated deck.

"The X-Files" actor’s home’s unique feature is a fully restored train caboose that’s included with the lavish estate.

Crafted with the finest materials included, Douglas Fir paneling, accordion glass doors and a rooftop deck – an ideal, yet quirky, guest suite for entertaining guests.

Inside the caboose, a mini kitchen is included with refrigerator drawers and a sleek dining nook. A rainfall shower and luxe stone vanity complete the spa-like bath.

Duchovny is known for playing the curious FBI agent Fox Mulder in the "X-Files."

The listing was sold by the company, Compass Real Estate.