Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' 7 expected to set franchise record

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" may turn out to be the franchise's best opening.

The seventh installment in the franchise is expected to bring in $90 million during the domestic opening in July over the course of the first five days, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Cruise is overseas for the London and Rome premieres of the upcoming film by Paramount and Skydance.

Cruise – who reprises his role as Ethan Hunt in the action film – also teamed up with Paramount and Skydance for the huge hit, "Top Gun: Maverick." According to the outlet, the film grossed $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office in 2022.

‘TOP GUN: MAVERICK’ IS 2022'S TOP-GROSSING FILM

When it comes to films in the action franchise, the 2018 "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" has the highest grossing three-day weekend opening with $61.2 million, per the outlet. Coming in right behind is the 2000 "Mission: Impossible II" at $57.8 million.

The upcoming films have been broken up in two parts, with "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two" expected in theaters on June 28, 2024.

Cruise recently revealed what was going through his head when he decided to film the most dangerous scene in "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" first.

In a recent interview, the daredevil explained he wanted to be certain that if he didn't successfully complete the stunt and injured himself, filming wouldn't have gone to waste.

In the scene, Cruise rides a motorcycle straight off a cliff before deploying a parachute that takes him to safety.

"Well we know either we will continue with the film or we're not - let's know day one!" Cruise recently told Entertainment Tonight. "Let's know day one, what is going to happen: Do we all continue or is it a major rewrite?"

Cruise, 60, shared that he was laser focused on completing the stunt, which not only took mental clarity but also physical correctness.

"I was training and I was ready," Cruise told the outlet. "You have to be razor sharp when you're doing something like that."

He continued: "It was very important as we were prepping the film that it was actually the first thing. I don't want to drop that and go shoot other things and have my mind somewhere else."

Emphasizing the importance of not only his mental strength, but the rest of the cast, the "Top Gun" star said, "Everyone was prepped - let's just get it done."

The latest "Mission: Impossible" film will premiere in American theaters on July 12.