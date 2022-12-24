Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

'Top Gun: Maverick' is 2022's top-grossing film

The sequel to 'Top Gun' released in May

"Top Gun: Maverick" is taking home the title of the top-grossing film in 2022.

According to KCRA, the "Top Gun" sequel grossed $1.5 billion worldwide and earned more than $700 million domestically. The film became the fifth-highest grossing domestic debut of all time.

According to Numbers, the movie passed "Titanic" and "Avengers: Infinity War."

Tom Cruise in the film "Top Gun: Maverick"

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. (Paramount Pictures / Fox News)

The Paramount film, which was delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic, now holds the record for the second-best Memorial Day opening of all time behind Johnny Depp’s "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End," which earned $153 million when it was released in 2007.

"Top Gun: Maverick" earned $151 million on opening weekend.

Ticket buyers gave the Jerry Bruckheimer film an A+ on CinemaScore, when the movie debuted, with more than 70% of the audience over the age of 25 and 55% of viewers over the age of 35.

Tom Cruise in "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Top Gun: Maverick" was the highest grossing film in 2022. (Paramount Pictures via AP / AP Images)

Despite being one of Hollywood’s heaviest hitters, Cruise had never had a bigger opening since 2005’s "War of the Worlds" with Dakota Fanning. 

The science fiction film directed by Steven Spielberg grossed $64.9 million during the three-day weekend. 

Comscore also noted "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" earned $61.2 million in 2018, but Cruise’s films have all opened to less than $60 million.

Cruise said "Top Gun" would "never" make its theatrical debut on a streaming network despite years of setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Maverick" was initially supposed to be released in July 2019 through Paramount Pictures but was postponed in August 2018 "to allow the production to work out all the complex flight sequences," according to Deadline.

Tom Cruise Top Gun: Maverick premier

Tom Cruise poses for the media during the 'Top Gun Maverick' UK premiere at a central London cinema, on Thursday, May 19, 2022.  (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali / AP Newsroom)

When asked if he felt pressure to release the film in any capacity on a streaming network, Cruise assured the audience it would "never" happen.

"That was not going to happen ever," Cruise said while laughing in excerpts published on The Hollywood Reporter. "That was never going to happen."

Cruise first starred as Lt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a young naval aviator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise, in 1986. He worked with Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Meg Ryan, Tim Robbins and Anthony Edwards.