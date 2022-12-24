'Top Gun: Maverick' is 2022's top-grossing film

"Top Gun: Maverick" is taking home the title of the top-grossing film in 2022.

According to KCRA, the "Top Gun" sequel grossed $1.5 billion worldwide and earned more than $700 million domestically. The film became the fifth-highest grossing domestic debut of all time.

According to Numbers, the movie passed "Titanic" and "Avengers: Infinity War."

The Paramount film, which was delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic, now holds the record for the second-best Memorial Day opening of all time behind Johnny Depp’s "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End," which earned $153 million when it was released in 2007.

"Top Gun: Maverick" earned $151 million on opening weekend.

Ticket buyers gave the Jerry Bruckheimer film an A+ on CinemaScore, when the movie debuted, with more than 70% of the audience over the age of 25 and 55% of viewers over the age of 35.

Despite being one of Hollywood’s heaviest hitters, Cruise had never had a bigger opening since 2005’s "War of the Worlds" with Dakota Fanning.

The science fiction film directed by Steven Spielberg grossed $64.9 million during the three-day weekend.

Comscore also noted "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" earned $61.2 million in 2018, but Cruise’s films have all opened to less than $60 million.

Cruise said "Top Gun" would "never" make its theatrical debut on a streaming network despite years of setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Maverick" was initially supposed to be released in July 2019 through Paramount Pictures but was postponed in August 2018 "to allow the production to work out all the complex flight sequences," according to Deadline.

When asked if he felt pressure to release the film in any capacity on a streaming network, Cruise assured the audience it would "never" happen.

"That was not going to happen ever," Cruise said while laughing in excerpts published on The Hollywood Reporter. "That was never going to happen."

Cruise first starred as Lt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a young naval aviator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise, in 1986. He worked with Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Meg Ryan, Tim Robbins and Anthony Edwards.