What is Tim Allen's net worth?

Tim Allen has done it all, from voicing a space ranger action figure in "Toy Story" to playing Santa Claus in a trilogy of popular holiday movies. Though most of his millions in net worth comes from his work in television and film, he also has released two New York Times bestsellers. What does Allen spend his millions on? Well, his collection of cars, his yacht and impressive real estate speaks for itself.

Allen got his start in the entertainment business as a stand-up comedian, performing at the Comedy Castle in Detroit, Michigan where he grew up and still spends time today. After this, he did a run of cable specials like "Comedy's Dirtiest Dozen" in 1988 and "Tim Allen: Men Are Pigs" in 1990.

In 1991, Allen hit the jackpot with the television show where he played the leading man called "Home Improvement." The ABC comedy about Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor and his family went on for the large majority of the 90s and ran for 8 seasons until 1999 when the show came to end. During the shows peak, it was reported that Allen was earning a whopping $1.25 million per episode.

While starring in "Home Improvement," Allen also was in some blockbuster hits like "The Santa Clause" in 1994 and "Toy Story" in 1955. Allen played Scott Calvin (also known as Santa Clause) in three different movies and voiced Buzz Lightyear in four "Toy Story" movies, from 1995 to 2019.

It came as a shock to many to learn that Allen would not be voicing Buzz in the 2022 film "Lightyear," and rather Chris Evans would be voicing the character in the newest movie. Allen has said that "Lightyear" is a completely different story than the one told in the "Toy Story" movies when he has been asked about his feeling towards the change. When Allen first started voicing Buzz in 1995, he was making $50,000 but by "Toy Story 2" Allen's salary made a huge jump, and he made $5 million.

Some other movies starring Allen are "Galaxy Quest," "Joe Somebody," "Big Trouble," "The Shaggy Dog," "Wild Hogs" and the television series "Last Man Standing," which ran for ten years, from 2011 to 2021.

Allen has also released two New York Times bestsellers "Don't Stand Too Close to a Naked Man" in 1995 and "I'm Not Really Here" in 1996. Allen's movie and television roles over the many years he has been an actor are what have contributed to most of his net worth of $100 million.