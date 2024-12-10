These 'in-demand' musicians were top-sellers for tickets this year: StubHub

This year was another big year for live events, with people scooping up tickets to various concerts and sporting events, according to a newly-released report from StubHub.

In its "2024 Year in Live Experiences" report, the ticket marketplace reported live events saw a whopping 33% increase in demand year-over-year.

While many big-names put on musical performances in 2024, StubHub said data from its cumulative global ticket sales through StubHub North America and viagogo showed Taylor Swift and a handful of others had the most fans clamoring to attend their shows this year.

This year’s best-selling artists, according to StubHub

1. Taylor Swift

Swift concluded "The Eras Tour" with a trio of concerts in Vancouver over the weekend. She said it "has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my entire life," FOX Business previously reported.

Her highly successful "Eras Tour" helped make Swift StubHub’s No. 1 global touring act for the second year in a row, according to the ticket marketplace. StubHub users also searched for her name more than any other performer on the platform in 2024.

Swift played 116 events in 2024 through Dec. 4, according to StubHub.

The singer-songwriter’s visit to Miami marked her "best-selling stop of the year," the ticket marketplace reported. There, Swift also reportedly saw more people from other countries buy tickets than any other city where she played in the U.S.

The New York Times reported "The Eras Tour" notched over $2 billion in ticket sales over the course of nearly two years.

2. Zach Bryan

Ticket sales for Bryan’s performances made him the second-most "in-demand" musician in 2024, according to StubHub.

The ticket marketplace reported 85 events for Bryan through Dec. 4, the third-highest number among this year’s top "in-demand" artists.

He has been embarking on "The Quittin’ Time Tour" this year, with his next show slated to take place Thursday in Oklahoma.

In the StubHub report, Bryan also received the No. 8 spot on its list for the "top in-demand global experiences" for next year. That is also determined by ticket sales.

3. Adele

In 2024, Adele saw fans from 134 countries make ticket purchases for her residencies in Las Vegas and Munich, according to StubHub.

The final show of her "Weekends with Adele" residency in Las Vegas took place last month. Her Munich residency spanned 10 days in the fall.

StubHub said the 10 shows of her Las Vegas residency "outsold her record-breaking 10 shows in Munich by more than double."

The sole artist with ticket prices higher than Adele on average was Swift, the ticket marketplace also reported.

4. Olivia Rodrigo

Rodrigo, who has 94 events under her belt this year as of Dec. 4, ranked as the fourth top-selling artist globally for 2024, StubHub said.

The singer, known for songs like "drivers license" and "vampire," kicked off her "Guts World Tour" in February. The album that it’s focused on first came out in September of last year.

Rodrigo released a concert film about the "Guts" tour on Netflix in October.

In last year’s edition of "Year in Live Experiences," StubHub had listed her as one of the "top global experiences" for 2024.

5. Morgan Wallen

StubHub identified Wallen, the country music singer behind hit songs like "Last Night" and "Lies Lies Lies," as the musician that sold the fifth-highest number of tickets globally this year.

He wrapped up his two-year "One Night at a Time Tour" in October. More than 3.1 million people attended the tour over the course of its run, according to Wallen.

StubHub and viagogo customers bought tickets to 38 events held by Wallen in 2024, the ticket marketplace reported.

In the U.S., he was the fourth most-streamed artist on Spotify, behind Swift, Drake and Bryan, Spotify said last week.

Coldplay, Eagles, The Rolling Stones, Billy Joel and U2 completed Stubhub’s ranking of the 10 most "in-demand" musical artists for the year.