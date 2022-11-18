Taylor Swift's nosebleed seats cost over $1K, ticket prices skyrocket following Ticketmaster sale cancelation

Ticket prices for Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" skyrocketed Friday following Ticketmaster's decision to cancel the public on-sale.

After selling two million tickets in the pre-sales, Ticketmaster chose to forgo the general sale of tickets. Now, tickets are being resold at exorbitant prices.

"Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled," Ticketmaster shared Thursday on Twitter.

Nosebleed tickets in many stadiums across the U.S. are selling for over $1,000, Fox News Digital found.

In Kansas City, Missouri, ticket prices at the top of Arrowhead Stadium reached $2,250.

Fans have been furious with the ticket fiasco, and many have expressed their frustration online.

"I can't support you celebrating your Grammy noms and continuing to release remixes that fans are forced to buy while U stay silent on the @Ticketmaster disaster," a longtime fan wrote .

"I cannot believe Taylor Swift is still silent about Ticketmaster," another wrote.

Another user tweeted: "@taylorswift13 staying silent through all of this speaks volumes. We’re all just a dollar sign."

Fans are not the only ones frustrated with Ticketmaster. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., criticized the company's 2010 merger with Live Nation. The move has long been seen as creating a monopoly.

"Daily reminder that Ticketmaster is a monopoly, it’s [sic] merger with LiveNation should never have been approved, and they need to be reigned [sic] in. Break them up," she tweeted.

Tennesee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has launched an investigation into Ticketmaster due to the amount of issues raised by customers throughout the Swift pre-sales.

"Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is concerned about consumer complaints related to @Ticketmaster. He and his Consumer Protection team will use every available tool to ensure that no consumer protection laws were violated," his office tweeted Wednesday.

Many fans sat in the Ticketmaster queue for hours waiting to get Swift tickets. The ticket-selling site paused the Central Standard Time queues, delayed the West Coast times and pushed the Capital One presale to Wednesday to accommodate the demand.

"If Chick Fil A was in charge of the Ticketmaster queue I would've had Taylor Swift tickets within MINUTES just saying," a Twitter user wrote .

"sitting in the Ticketmaster queue while its paused really has me wishing i never heard a Taylor swift song in my life and that i didn't know who she was," another user added .

Fourteen million people attempted to buy Taylor Swift pre-sale tickets on Tuesday, the CEO of Ticketmaster's largest shareholder claimed.

Greg Maffei, CEO of Liberty Media, opened up about the ticket fiasco during an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk on the Steet." Verified fans were given codes to enter the Ticketmaster pre-sale on Tuesday, but many claimed their codes did not work.

"It’s a function of Taylor Swift. The site was supposed to open up for 1.5 million verified Taylor Swift fans," Maffei said. "We had 14 million people hit the site, including bots, which are not supposed to be there."

The demand "could have filled 900 stadiums," he said.

"This exceeded every expectation," the shareholder added. He noted that Swift's lack of concerts since her "Reputation" tour — which ran from May to November 2018 — could have contributed to the high demand.

Swift had been set to perform the "Lover Fest" tour in 2020, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, the queen of pop has released three new albums: "Folklore," "Evermore" and "Midnights."