Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 1st Christmas: 4 holiday gifts for NFL star and billionaire singer

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may feel like leaving the Christmas lights up 'til January while celebrating their first holiday together.

While holiday plans are still up in the air, there is no doubt both Swift and Kelce have been thinking of the most electric gifts to give each other this season.

Min Polley and Elise Nach, co-owners of The Gifterie, told FOX Business that the high-profile couple will "create new holiday traditions" with personalized luxury items and getaways.

TAYLOR SWIFT SCORES GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINATION AFTER RECORD-BREAKING, BILLION-DOLLAR ‘THE ERAS TOUR’

"Personalization adds a special touch and thoughtfulness to any gift, especially for the holidays," The Gifterie owners said.

"Coming off of her tour and the craze of everyone making, collecting and trading Taylor Swift themed bracelets (even Travis wanted to give Taylor a bracelet at her concert) … They should create custom bracelets for each other.

"Their version would be in 14k gold with their nicknames or secrets sayings for each other."

TAYLOR SWIFT'S STAR-STUDDED INNER CIRCLE AFTER SCANDAL: ‘I DIDN’T TRUST ANYONE ANYMORE'

Swift is notoriously private about her relationships, and while their exact timeline is unclear, she was first spotted at a Chiefs game on Sept. 24. She admitted in a recent Time interview that they actually began dating long before she appeared in the stands.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she said. "We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."

She added, "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple."

In July, Kelce joked on his "New Heights" podcast that he missed the opportunity to give Swift a friendship bracelet in person when her "Eras Tour" rolled through Kansas City.

"If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," Kelce told his brother, Jason Kelce.

He added, "I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So, I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Swift will resume the second leg of her "Eras Tour" in February with stops in Tokyo, Australia and Singapore, and then head home for a short break before resuming the tour in Europe. While Kelce was spotted at a gig in Argentina last month, the couple could use their own dedicated downtime.

"Since they are both in the limelight with limited downtime, another great gift would be a secret trip to a tropical island for some much needed R&R, especially after her tour and when football season ends," Polley and Nach said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Kelce is known for flaunting his eye for design both on and off the field. Polley and Nach agreed that a perfect matching set never goes out of style when it comes to gifting.

"Travis has a unique fashion sense, so Taylor should ask one of her designer friends to create a custom pattern or monogram design that is unique to them for matching PJs they can cozy up in," they said.

The new couple can think outside the box by creating new holiday traditions with a "romantic date night they should continue year after year."

"Hire a private chef to cook them an amazing meal with some of their favorite dishes and bring in massage therapists to give a couples massage that they can enjoy in the privacy of their home and away from the paparazzi," Polley and Nach said.