Sydney Sweeney pays off her mother's mortgage, fulfilling dream of 'taking care of my parents'

Sydney Sweeney just made a childhood dream come true.

The "Euphoria" actress shared she "recently paid off [her] mom's mortgage."

"As a kid, I always dreamt of being able to take care of my parents, so that was a really big thing for me to be able to do," she told WhoWhatWear.

She explained her family made a lot of sacrifices for her to pursue her passion, packing up their lives and moving from Spokane, Washington, to Los Angeles.

The "White Lotus" actress acknowledged how hard it must have been for her parents, both financially and emotionally, explaining "LA is very different from Spokane," with "the cost of a big city versus a small city" being "vastly different."

"My quote, unquote success didn't come until I was in my 20s," she says. "So, my parents didn't really get to [experience it with me]."

Sweeney has been open about the challenges her parents went through during her rise to fame as a young star, previously sharing her parents got divorced and filed for bankruptcy while she was still an up and comer.

In an interview with Variety in August 2023, Sweeney shared how the sacrifices her parents made pushed her to succeed even more. Sweeney noted she "just felt a responsibility to show them that it was worth it."

When speaking with WhoWhatWear, she said she is still close with her family, which still lives in Spokane, saying her family gives her a sense of balance when her work schedule gets to be too hectic.

"I try to incorporate them into my life as much as possible, whether it's talking with my cousins every other day or going home," she told the outlet.

Since making it big as an actress, Sweeney has also begun working behind the scenes as a producer. The actress launched her production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, in 2020, and has already produced two films, "Anyone But You" and "Immaculate."

"As a female, I feel like I have to create the opportunities for myself. I find that we have to prove ourselves over and over again — and still not get recognition. I have to build and create the projects that I want to be a part of," she told Variety in March.

"My last two films that haven’t come out yet, "Echo Valley" with Julianne Moore, directed by Michael Pearce, and "Eden," directed by Ron Howard. Those were just dream projects to be a part of, and I really am excited for them and hope they push the needle."