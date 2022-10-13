Sydney Sweeney clarifies her comments about not being paid enough to take a 6-month break: ‘Disappointed’

Sydney Sweeney is not feeling euphoric about how her comments stirred headlines.

The "Euphoria" actress sat down with Elle magazine for their 2022 Women in Hollywood November issue. The star revisited the original statement she gave to The Hollywood Reporter in July in which she said, "if I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that."

"I was asked if I wanted to have a family and I said yes," the 25-year-old explained. "And then I was asked why I didn’t have one yet, and I was like, I don’t have time to take even, like, a six-month break. Like, I don’t have time to be able to start this family. I’m working so much and I’m focusing on that right now. And so, it was kind of skewed with the public and taken out of context, which was insane to watch and kind of disappointing, too, because I think that being a mother, and a working mother, is really important."

"I really want to achieve that one day," she shared. "So I was disappointed that people took my words and changed them [to serve] their own agenda."

Sweeney has starred in multiple big-name projects including "Sharp Objects," "The Handmaid’s Tale," "The White Lotus" and "Euphoria." She most recently earned an Emmy nomination for her work as Cassie in "Euphoria."

Despite her success, Sweeney said that she could not take breaks in Hollywood or else she would not be able to "afford" Los Angeles.

"If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that," Sweeney told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help."

Sweeney recently purchased a home in the Westwood neighborhood of Los Angeles for a reported $3 million.

"They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals," Sweeney added. "The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5% to my lawyer, 10% to my agents, 3% or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage."

To help fund her Hollywood lifestyle, Sweeney turned to brand deals. She currently serves as the celebrity face of Miu Miu and found herself starring in an Armani beauty campaign.

"If I just acted, I wouldn’t be able to afford my life in L.A," she explained to the outlet. "I take deals because I have to."

On Wednesday, it was announced that Sweeney will star in and executive produce a remake of 1968’s "Barbarella." The film originally starred Jane Fonda in the titular role.

Fox News Digital’s Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.