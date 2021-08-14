Sports Illustrated model Olivia Culpo takes aim at JetBlue after dog is banned from flight: 'Worst experience'

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Culpo documented a distressing experience with JetBlue on Friday after her dog was not allowed on her flight.

Culpo posted a series of tearful photos and videos to her Instagram Story after her dog was denied access to her flight. The 29-year-old revealed that she was on her way home to visit her parents, who both contracted COVID-19.

Culpo appeared to be in good spirits before making her way to the airport as she captioned a mirror selfie taken inside her home showing her and her small dog Oliver next to her suitcase.

"Hard to believe but we're headed back to the airport today," Culpo captioned the pic.

Things took a turn when the SI Swimsuit cover model shared another selfie, this time with tears running down her face as she stood in the airport.

"When both your parents have COVID and you're trying to get home to help them but suddenly your dog who was already pre approved is not allowed to fly with you. I have never wanted to be this person and I have always been the hugest @jetblue fan but I am just soooo so so upset right now. He has flown on this airline so many times and it's never been an issue," Culpo wrote.

The former Miss USA then shared two throwback photos showing her dog on two separate JetBlue flights back in May.

"On another JetBlue flight that month….I just really don't get it," she captioned the second pic of the pup.

Culpo even shared a video of herself speaking to her camera phone. Her face was wet from tears.

"I'm feeling a little bit more calm. I'm sure I'm not the only one who has had a crying escapade at the airport but it's just the worst experience ever. And I just want to be able to go home," she said, shaking her head in disapproval. "I used to be such a big Jet Blue fan. So was Oliver. He's flown so many times on that airline."

Later, Culpo appeared to be back at her home as she was seen practicing the cello.

In a statement to Fox Business on Saturday, the airline failed to explain why Culpo's dog was banned but suggested it may have had to do with the dog not being a trained service animal.

"JetBlue is committed to assisting customers who have a need to use trained service animals while traveling. At the same time, we are committed to following updated federal regulations prohibiting customers from bringing untrained or unqualified animals on board, including attempts to claim a pet is a trained service animal. At any time while traveling, our crewmembers may ask legally allowed questions and confirm the qualifications of a trained service animal. We work to consistently enforce these policies, however, a customer may be stopped from proceeding with travel at any point if it is determined an animal does not meet the required qualifications," the airline said.