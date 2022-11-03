Signed Taylor Hawkins instruments to be auctioned off for charity

Taylor Hawkins’ family is donating some of his musical instruments for a greater cause.

Julien's Auctions coordinated with Hawkins’ family to raise money for mental health and wellness activities within the music industry. Hawkins died March 25 during a South American tour with the Foo Fighters. The drummer was 50.

According to People magazine, the family has partnered with MusiCares and Music Support.

The outlet reported that The Hawkins Tribute Concert Collection will be on display at the "Icons & Idols: Rock 'N' Roll" event from Nov. 11-13 at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York.

Some of the items expected to be included in the auction are signed guitars, drum heads and cymbals.

"MusiCares was honored to be the U.S. nonprofit beneficiary for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts, and we are proud to partner with Julien's Auctions on this incredible collection," Laura Segura, the director of the organization, said in a statement to the outlet.

"We are dedicated to helping the humans behind the music because music gives so much to the world, and this auction continues the beautiful celebration of Taylor's life and his immense contribution to the music industry."

Some items expected at the auction include a metallic blue Gibson Trini Lopez electric guitar, which is signed by Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl.

A black John Paul Jones signature Manson electric bass guitar signed by Led Zeppelin's Jones, Novoselic, the Cars' Elliot Easton and more will also be shown at the auction, the outlet reported.

A custom-built 2022 Ram Rebel crew cab pickup truck made in honor of Hawkins is also expected to be available at the auction.

"Julien's Auctions is honored to offer these incredible pieces signed by the artists from the Foo Fighters and Hawkins Family's unforgettable tribute concerts that celebrated the extraordinary creative force and light of the legendary music icon, Taylor Hawkins," the executive director of Julien's Auctions said in a statement to the outlet.

"Additionally, we are excited to be teaming up with our longtime partners MusiCares and Music Support in this charity auction that will raise funds for critical mental health support and wellness in the music community."

Following the sudden death of Hawkins, the Foo Fighters honored the late musician with twin shows. The first took place Sept. 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and the second Sept. 27 at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

The group was preparing for a show the evening Hawkins was found dead.

The drummer had 10 different psychoactive substances in his body, including "THC (marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, among others," the Attorney General’s Office in Colombia said in a document shared on Twitter in March.

At the time, the country’s National Institute of Forensic Medicine said it's continuing to investigate Hawkins’ cause of death, which has not been confirmed, the report said.

The band said in a statement it was "devastated" by his "tragic and untimely loss."

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," the statement added. "Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family."