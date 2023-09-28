'Shrek' fans can stay at ogre's swamp home complete with outhouse

Along with Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, another celebrity is listing their home on Airbnb.

Shrek is to welcome guests to his cozy, mud-laden, moss-covered swamp home at the end of this month.

Nestled in the Scottish Highlands, guests can ignore the "Beware ogre" and "Stay out" signs and simply live like a recluse for two nights with the hospitality of Shrek’s best friend, Donkey.

"Shrek’s Swamp is lovely. Just beautiful," Donkey said, according to a release from Airbnb. "The perfect place to entertain guests. You know what I like about it? Everything. The overgrown landscaping, the modest interiors, the nice boulders, all of it. I can’t wait for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves."

ASHTON KUTCHER, MILA KUNIS LIST SANTA BARBARA GUESTHOUSE ON AIRBNB

The home, on the grounds of the 19th century Ardverikie Estate, will only be available to one group of up to three guests from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29 – but the stay is free.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

It is a re-creation of Shrek’s home from the animated movie franchise starring Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz.

"Shrek" fans can request the booking for the one-room, two-bed, one bath (an outhouse like in the movie) home starting on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. BST. Guests are responsible for getting themselves to Scotland.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to the listing on Airbnb "written" by Donkey, he is "swamp-sitting while Shrek’s away this Halloween, and I’m absolutely delighted to invite you in for a fairytale stay. Oh, and never mind the ‘BEWARE’ signs. They’re probably for decoration."

In connection with the stay, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to the Scottish HopScotch Children’s Charity, which provides vacations for vulnerable and disadvantaged children.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The stay includes an on-site concierge who will arrange meals – with a promise of Donkey's famous waffles in the morning.