Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis list Santa Barbara guesthouse on Airbnb

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are now on Airbnb.

The famous couple have decided to open up their Santa Barbara guesthouse for a one-night beach stay.

"Our Santa Barbara County beach house is our home away from home, especially when we’re in need of some R&R (you fellow parents know what we’re talking about)," the couple wrote in the description of their Airbnb listing titled "Ashton & Mila’s Oceanfront Oasis."

"Steps from the beach, and with beautiful views of the Santa Ynez mountains, you’ll find no shortage of sights and plenty of activities to make for an unforgettable summer stay."

BRAD PITT LET ELDERLY MAN LIVE RENT-FREE IN LOS ANGELES MANSION: ‘JUST KEPT LIVING FOREVER’

The pair added that they would be at the home to greet guests when they arrive and "capture some content" to "commemorate" their stay.

Bookings for the two-bedroom, one-bath home that sleeps four opened Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT for a stay on Saturday, Aug. 19.

"I have a really dumb idea," Kutcher told Kunis in a cheeky announcement on his social media accounts.

"Why are you recording?" she asked.

Promising the idea was "dumber than my mustache," he said, "I think we should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach."

Kunis laughed, "Like in real life? What?"

He replied, "It’s really nice here, I think people will like it," to which she agreed.

"So, we’re doing it?" he asked, prompting Kunis to say, "What?"

"Great!" Kutcher replied before he ended the recording.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The guesthouse includes a living room with a fireplace and flat-screen TV, a kitchen that the couple said would be stocked with food, and a hot tub and deck with ocean views.

The main bedroom has a large bed and the second room contains bunk beds.

The description said that guests would also be able to enjoy the beach, head down the road to shops and restaurants and go hiking.

"As actors, entrepreneurs and parents, we know how important it is to disconnect and recharge – and we’re excited to become Airbnb Hosts to share our respite with you," the couple said on their Airbnb profile.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Gwyneth Paltrow recently put her Montecito guesthouse on Airbnb for a one-night stay in September, similarly saying she would be there to greet guests and even be available for dinner with them.