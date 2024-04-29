Sharon Stone sued for allegedly causing car crash in Los Angeles

A Los Angeles woman filed a lawsuit against Sharon Stone for an alleged car crash last summer.

Stone allegedly made "unsafe turning movements" into another lane while traveling in the San Fernando Valley in June 2023 when she collided into a vehicle and injured the plaintiff, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The plaintiff filed the complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court Wednesday, and as the action is an unlimited civil case, exceeds $35,000 in damages.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO SAYS HE'S THANKED ‘AMAZING’ SHARON STONE ‘MANY TIMES’ FOR PAYING HIS SALARY ON 1995 FILM

Stone was reportedly driving southbound on the 101 freeway onto the Coldwater Canyon Avenue off ramp in the Studio City area of Los Angeles when the incident occurred on July 30, 2023.

"At said time and place, defendant Sharon Vonne Stone was negligently owning, operating, driving, managing, and maintaining a vehicle so as to proximately cause the vehicle to strike plaintiffs vehicle, and so thereby causing plaintiff to sustain personal injuries and property damage," the suit stated.

SHARON STONE COMPLAINS 'IT'S VERY EXPENSIVE TO BE FAMOUS'

"Defendant Sharon Vonne Stone caused the collision by driving too fast for traffic conditions and making an unsafe turning movement into plaintiffs lane of travel and colliding into plaintiffs vehicle."

The suit noted that Stone allegedly violated a handful of of California Vehicle Codes, including driving too fast for traffic conditions, unsafe turning movement and unsafe lane changes.

The plaintiff claimed in the suit that she suffered "wage loss, hospital and medical expenses, general damage, loss of use of property, loss of earning capacity and property damage."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In addition, the driver allegedly suffered "emotional distress, economic damage and non-economic damage."

The plaintiff is asking for compensatory damages according to proof, court documents stated.

A hearing in the case against the "Basic Instinct" actress is scheduled for October.

Representatives for both Stone did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.