Scarlett Johansson still plans to make Disney movie after lawsuit settlement

Scarlett Johansson's upcoming "Tower of Terror" movie is still in the works after the actress announced on Thursday that she and Walt Disney Co. settled their lawsuit over the streaming release of "Black Widow."

The Marvel actress confirmed she plans to keep working with the House of Mouse after there was speculation the film would be scrapped because of the legal woes between the two parties.

Johansson filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court two months ago, saying the streaming release of the Marvel movie breached her contract and deprived her of potential earnings.

Terms of the settlement deal were not disclosed, but the two sides released positive statements about what the future holds.

"I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney," the actress said in a statement obtained by FOX Business. "I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come."

Disney Studios chairman Alan Bergman also offered a statement.

"I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding ‘Black Widow,’" he said. "We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s ‘Tower of Terror.’"

The " Tower of Terror " collaboration was announced not long before the star filed her lawsuit. Johansson was set to star in and produce the film based on the famed Disney theme park ride.

Tensions between Johansson and Disney quickly escalated when Disney fired back with a rare public statement calling her actions "sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The studio also made specific mention about how Johansson made $20 million for the film.

Bryan Lourd, co-chairman of Creative Artist Agency, responded, claiming that Disney "shamelessly and falsely accused Ms. Johansson of being insensitive to the global COVID pandemic, in an attempt to make her appear to be someone they and I know she isn’t."

