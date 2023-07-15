Salma Hayek's husband and Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault in talks for multibillion-dollar CAA purchase

Salma Hayek's husband François-Henri Pinault is in "advanced talks" for a multibillion-dollar deal to purchase a majority stake in Creative Artists Agency, according a report from Bloomberg.

The 61-year-old French billionaire is the CEO of the luxury fashion group Kering and president of its holding company Groupe Artémis.

The potential deal would value the top Hollywood talent agency at over $7 billion, though a source told Bloomberg that no final decision had been made yet.

When reached by Fox Business, a spokesperson for Kering denied any involvement of the group. A spokesperson for Pinault and Artémis declined to comment. Representatives for CAA did not immediately respond to Fox Business' request for comment.

Founded in 1975, CAA is among Hollywood's three leading talent agencies along with William Morris Endeavor (WME) and United Talent Agency (UTA). CAA represents thousands of clients including actors, directors, screenwriters, recording artists, authors and athletes.

BALENCIAGA PARENT COMPANY CEO, WIFE SALMA HAYEK SILENT ON AD CONTROVERSY INVOLVING CHILDREN, BDSM TEDDY BEARS

Hayek is a CAA client along with A-Listers including George Clooney, Steven Spielberg, Brad Pitt, Beyoncé, Tom Hanks, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga among others.

The private equity group TPG Capital is the current majority stakeholder in CAA after purchasing 35% of the company in 2010. Last year, CAA acquired rival mega agency ICM Partners in a $750 million deal.

Kering is a French-based global luxury goods conglomerate that owns the labels Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Alexander McQueen and Yves Saint Laurent.

Over the past few years, Kering has become more involved with the entertainment industry. In 2015, the fashion group became an official partner of the Cannes International Film Festival.

That year, Kering partnered with the Festival du Cannes to launch its "Women In Motion" program, "with the aim of shining a light on women’s contribution to cinema," according to its website. The program has expanded to showcase women working in different creative fields across arts and culture.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In addition, Kering's Yves Saint Laurent brand launched its own film production company in April.

Hayek married Pinault in 2009 and the couple share daughter Valentina, 15. The family moved from France to London in 2014, and they maintain a collection of residences around the world including Los Angeles, Paris and the French countryside.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Pinault's potential purchase of CAA comes at a tumultuous time in Hollywood. On Thursday, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) joined the Writer's Guild of America in their months-long strike against studios, streaming services and production companies represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

It marks the first time in over six decades that the two unions have been on strike at the same time.