SAG-AFTRA says it remains 'far apart' from studios in labor negotiations amid strike

The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists informed its members on Monday that negotiations will resume with major entertainment studios, but that the two sides remain "far apart" on key concessions.

The union and the studios have been in talks for a week on a variety of issues, including increases in minimum payments, a new residual model in streaming and artificial intelligence.

"The committee worked independently today. We will be meeting with the AMPTP Tuesday," the union told its members. "While talks over the past week have been productive, we remain far apart on key issues."

"Please help us keep pressure on the [Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers] by showing up on the picket lines, raising your voices at rallies across the country and by posting messages of support and strength on social media," the union added.

TOM CRUISE'S ‘MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE’ RELEASE PUSHED BACK: HOLLYWOOD STAR PLAGUED BY DELAYS AND INJURIES

The studios have warned that it will be impossible for the broadcasters to salvage half a season of scripted television if a deal is not reached this week. Next summer's movie season is also potentially at risk, as an increasing number of films have been delayed to 2025.

The union’s top negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, said on the picket lines Monday morning that he is "cautiously optimistic" about the negotiations, according to Variety.

"As long as we keep talking, as long as we’re moving things forward, that is what needs to be happening," he said. "There has been progress and that's the source of my continued cautious optimism."

SAG-AFTRA VOTES TO STRIKE AFTER DISNEY CEO SLAMMED MOVE AS ‘DISTURBING’

The union has looked to establish a framework of regulations around the use of artificial intelligence to create "digital doubles," according to Variety.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has said it agrees that performers must provide consent and be paid for AI use, but the union insists that "the devil is in the details."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The union is still trying to limit AI consent to a single project while the studios want consent to be valid for the entire run of a franchise, Crabtree-Ireland said Monday.

The union is also attempting to give itself a veto over AI uses, but the studios have thus far resisted.