Rock star selling Washington lake house for $8.2 million

Train lead singer Pat Monahan is ready to part with his Seattle-area lakefront home.

The singer and his wife, Amber Peterson, first bought the home in 2011 for $2.95 million. They remodeled it to better meet the needs of their family, including adding an elevator that connects all three levels.

"There was not much there," Monahan told Mansion Global last month. "We did a lot of remodeling, and we took the bulkhead down to turn it into a proper beach, which is better for the environment."

The multi-level 5,537-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bathroom home is now on the market for $8.2 million with listing agent Todd Rauch of Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International.

On the outside, the home is surrounded by tall hedges, lush green grass and trees all around, with a long driveway leading to the attached three-car garage with wooden doors. The home's large wooden front door is accented with stone pillars, as are the garage doors.

"[They] have poured their hearts into this house, creating a home where family and friends gather to celebrate," Rauch told the outlet. "Their love of the Northwest can be seen throughout."

Once inside, guests are greeted with a two-story entryway with access to two sets of staircases, one leading to the upper level, and another leading to the finished basement, which features many of the home's enviable rooms.

On the main level, guests will find a semi-open floor plan with a connected kitchen and great room, both of which feature big windows providing picturesque views of Lake Sammamish.

In addition to the beautiful view, the living room features a wood-burning fireplace, as well as built-in bookshelves on both sides with a space carved out for a flat screen TV on the right side. The room also boasts access to an outdoor deck with a small sitting area.

Connected to the living room is the all-wood kitchen with exposed wooden beams that are arranged in a square pattern. One of the main highlights of the kitchen is the large eat-in center island, which also features additional storage space, a large sink and a small drinks fridge.

Also notable are the two microwave ovens, the dishwasher, large refrigerator and double oven, which is accentuated with a ceramic tile backsplash. It also features unique light fixtures hanging above the center island.

Just steps away from the center island is a large window looking out onto the lake, with a breakfast nook located directly underneath, acting as an informal dining area with a view.

Through a wooden cased opening in the kitchen, guests can walk into the formal dining room, which features an accent wall with beige wallpaper and white angular designs. The opposite wall opens up onto an outdoor deck with a second outdoor sitting area.

"We never have fast boats going by. It’s very quiet in that part of the lake," Monahan explained to Mansion Global. "It’s going to be hard to leave our house. We have so many incredible memories of raising our kids there. There is a lot of good luck, warmth and positive energy there."

Across the hall from the dining room is the music room, which boasts a second fireplace and colorful paintings and is the current home of Monahan's Grammy Awards, as well as other awards for his achievements in music. The room also houses a piano and multiple guitars.

The home's five bedrooms are scattered throughout the three levels, and each has different features that make them unique. One of the bedrooms features a bunk bed styled like a treehouse, while another has a tree painted on the wall behind the bed.

On the third level is the primary bedroom, which has its own private balcony with beautiful views of the lake. The room also has built-in bookshelves with a fireplace, as well as space for a television and drawers for storage.

Connected to the primary bedroom is the luxurious ensuite bathroom, which boasts a double vanity, a standing shower, a fireplace and a soaking tub which is located underneath a large window with views of the lake.

Elsewhere in the home is the spacious wine cellar, which features stone archways and tiled flooring.

One of the biggest selling points of the home is the finished basement. The lower level features a second living room with a wood-burning fireplace. There are also built-in bookshelves with space carved out for a flat screen television.

The second living room opens up to the backyard, which has multiple sitting areas, as well as a Jacuzzi tub and a large grass field.

Also on the basement floor is a recreation area with a pool table, which is located next to the home's second kitchen. The smaller kitchen on the lower level features a dishwasher, a sink, an eat-in counter and a refrigerator, but it does not include an oven.

Aside from the grass field, the home's backyard is relatively small, but it does not end there. The backyard has direct access to Lake Sammamish and boasts its own private dock where owners can house their boats.