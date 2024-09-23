Olivia Newton-John's widower selling California home he shared with singer: 'It's a beautiful place'

Olivia Newton-John's widower, John Easterling, has decided to sell the home he once shared with his late wife.

In a recent interview with People, Easterling opened up about the difficult decision to part with the home he and Newton-John lived in together until her death from breast cancer in August 2022, telling the outlet, he "couldn't even think about" selling it within the first year of her death.

"I think I was recognizing that I'm not here very much, and it was just time to let somebody else really enjoy this place," he says. "I mean, we had such a lovely time here, but it was our place, and now I'm recognizing it's time to let somebody else enjoy that peace and serenity and beauty of what this place is."

Easterling's change of heart occurred after he began traveling, spending a lot of time in Florida, Peru and Australia.

The 4,450 square foot home, which sits on 12 acres of land in Santa Ynes, was placed on the market in June 2024, and was listed for $8.9 million. Easterling and Newton-John purchased the home together in 2015, with Easterling saying he feels a "very strong presence" of his wife in the home.

"It's a beautiful place," he says. "I'm standing here now just soaking in the wonder of it, but it's just very different now that it's just me. People who are in a similar circumstance, I know would understand."

The home, which features four bedrooms and four full bathrooms, is listed with Carey Kendall of Village Properties, and also features an outdoor kitchen, with a built-in pizza oven, a fireplace, grill, a pool cabana and a four-car garage.

In addition, the home also boasted a barn, stable, arena and pastures, as well as a guest house with two additional bedrooms, two bathrooms, as well as an additional attached two-car garage.

"It'd be such a great place for somebody with a couple of little kids to run around and have fun," he told People.

Some of the features which make it the perfect home for a couple with young children include the outdoor playground which boasts a see-saw, a sandbox, a swing set and a climbing web.

The home features an open floorplan, which connects the great room, kitchen and dining room. The white walls of the great room are accented with vertical grain Douglas fir, and the ceiling is covered in wood paneling. There is also exposed wooden beams and a skylight in the center.

The living room features many sitting areas, including a sectional sofa and a circular table, as well as a fireplace and a light blue grand piano. Just steps away from the piano is the dining area, which features a large wooden table.

Also connected to the dining room is the Chef's kitchen, which boasts all-wood cabinets, and big windows throughout the room looking out onto the massive property outside. It also features two center islands, one which boasts a built-in dining area.

The kitchen has two sinks, a double oven with a five-burner gas cooktop, two dishwashers, a wine refrigerator and plenty of counter space.

Through a set of mahogany doors, guests can access a small sunroom, which looks out onto a large grass field and the pool in the backyard, with beautiful views of the surrounding hills.

Elsewhere in the home is a sizable-designated office space. The office features multiple areas to sit and work, as well as a door leading to the backyard, built-in shelving taking up the entire back wall, as well as room for multiple sofas and armchairs.

The spacious primary bedroom features a unique mahogany floating wall, which acts as a natural separation between the sleeping and lounging area of the room with the closet and dressing room.

In addition, a larger walk-in closet is found elsewhere in the room, as well as a spacious ensuite bathroom. The bathroom boasts two vanities, a soaking tub and a standing shower.

Other highlights of the home include a garden and sitting area on the property, which has six planter boxes and a chicken coop, perfect for anyone with a green thumb. The home also has access to the Santa Ynez River, as well as many hiking trails which surround the home.

Easterling and the "Grease" star met in the mid-2000s and dated for a while before getting married in 2008.