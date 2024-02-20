Raquel Welch's iconic bikinis up for auction after her death

Some of Raquel Welch's most iconic outfits will be up for auction over a year after her death.

Fans will be able to bid on the actress' famous faux fur bikini that she wore for her 1974 special, "Really Raquel." The bikini is a replica of the 1966 version she wore for "One Million Years B.C."

Other items include a re-imagined red, white, and blue sequined one-piece swimsuit originally worn by Welch in "Myra Breckinridge," and a red sequined Norma Kamali gown she wore to present an award at the 1978 Oscars alongside Kirk Douglas.

"Bombshell: The Raquel Welch Collection," hosted by Julien's Auctions, will open on April 12 in Los Angeles, Fox News Digital has learned.

RAQUEL WELCH, ‘ONE MILLION YEARS BC’ AND ‘FANTASTIC VOYAGE’ STAR, DEAD AT 82

Welch died Feb. 15, 2023 following a brief illness, a representative for the movie star confirmed to FOX Business at the time.

"Raquel Welch, the legendary bombshell actress of film, television and stage, passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness," her rep, Steve Sauer, said. "The 82-year-old actress burst into Hollywood in her initial roles in ‘One Million [Years] B.C.’ and ‘Fantastic Voyage.’"

"Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs. Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter, Tahnee Welch."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Welch gained fame with roles in "One Million Years B.C." and "Fantastic Voyage." She often appeared in films alongside Hollywood's leading men, including Burt Reynolds, Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra.

Before her death, the actress revealed to FOX Business that she almost turned down the role of Loana in "One Million Years B.C."

"I told [Fox’s studio head] Dick Zanuck I didn’t think I was going to do it because it was a dinosaur movie and I didn’t want to be caught dead in a dinosaur movie," Welch shared. "And he was not sympathetic to that.

"He said, ‘No, you’re going to do it, Raquel. And listen, Raqui, you’re going to become a huge star.’ I said, ‘What? What am I even going to wear? What happened in dinosaur time?' ... He said, ‘Don’t worry, they’ll figure something out.' And they sure did."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The actress recalled how "difficult" it was to transition out of the typecast role of a sex symbol.

"I was trying very hard to open up my possibilities as an actress, rather than just a kind of sex symbol," Welch said. "I was trying really hard to do that and it was really difficult. It was very difficult to make that transition. But eventually I did."

The actress earned a Golden Globe for her role in "The Three Musketeers."

"Every single [film] contributed to my [transition]," she explained. "I played a lot of action figures, like in Westerns… I carried a gun, I was a very formidable woman who could handle herself, who could ride and shoot… I also showed myself in a lot of different periods of time… I worked in Spain for a lot of the Westerns, which is where most American Westerns were filmed."