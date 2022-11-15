Qatar World Cup 2022: Rod Stewart turns down ‘over $1 million’ offer, Dua Lipa denies rumored performance

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off this weekend in Qatar, popular artists, including Rod Stewart and Dua Lipa, refused to perform at the sporting event.

Stewart revealed he was "offered a lot of money, over $1 million, to play there 15 months ago," and turned down the opportunity, according to The Times.

"It’s not right to go, and the Iranians should be out too for supplying arms," he added.

PHIL COLLINS AND GENESIS BAND MEMBERS SELL MUSIC RIGHTS IN $300+ MILLION DEAL

There has been much criticism surrounding the location of the tournament, since many argue that the country has been violating human rights, discriminating against women and the LGBTQ community, and mistreating migrant workers.

In 2020, a senior leader overseeing security for the tournament said rainbow flags could be taken from fans at the World Cup in Qatar to protect them from being attacked for promoting gay rights.

However, FIFA chief social responsibility and education officer Joyce Cook told The Associated Press that "rainbow flags, T-shirts will all be welcome in the stadium – that’s a given. They understand very well that is our stance."

World Cup chief executive Nasser Al-Khater additionally said "we will respect" FIFA guidelines on allowing rainbow flags.

At the time, English Football Association member Chris Pauros spoke out against FIFA officials and said the organization has caused confusion.

"This inconsistency and the continued lack of detail in terms of how that will be provided beyond the rhetoric of ‘everyone is welcome’ is concerning, to say the least," Pauros remarked.

MADONNA SAYS SHE'LL NEVER SELL THE RIGHTS TO HER SONGS: 'OWNERSHIP IS EVERYTHING'

Meanwhile, pop star Dua Lipa cleared up any rumors about performing at the World Cup in Qatar.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The "Levitating" singer took to her Instagram Story and posted the following statement, according to Variety.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiations to perform… I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup."

Korean pop group BTS’s Jung Kook – a contributor to the World Cup soundtrack – and Robbie Williams are set to perform.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.