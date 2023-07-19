Promises, former rehab center to Hollywood stars, on market for nearly $20 million

Southern California’s famed Promises Malibu, a former rehabilitation center that catered to celebrities, has been listed on the market for the first time for $19.95 million.

The property includes three family homes and totals 9,300 square feet with 12 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

It's set on three acres overlooking the ocean with a tennis court and saltwater swimming pool.

The Malibu property would be ideal for a large family or for a new business, according to the listing and could be lived in as-is or totally remodeled after acquiring Coastal Development permits.

"Perfectly situated near our main commercial hub Cross Creek and only a quick drive to Santa Monica and the 10, this lush oasis is tucked perfectly into the mountainside giving you the ultimate privacy with still great convenience," the listing says.

It could also be combined with another property for a total of 6.5 acres.

Promises, which has since closed and has been rented to another rehab facility, was once visited by stars like Britney Spears, Ben Affleck, Charlie Sheen, Diana Ross and Matthew Perry who paid upwards of $40,000 a month for treatment.

"It was a combo of serious treatment and health spa," Sean Landon of Douglas Elliman Real Estate told the Los Angeles Times.

Promises first opened in 1989 and spawned a number of similar luxury rehab centers in the area.

The center began to face lawsuits related to consumer rights and unfair business practices in 2007 and eventually closed after declaring bankruptcy in 2018, the Times reported.

It has been rented out to another rehab center and the buyer would need to honor the renter's lease before moving in.

Landon and Jennifer Johnson at Douglas Elliman hold the listing.