Princess Margaret's oceanfront Caribbean getaway rents for whopping $47k a week

The late Princess Margaret's private Caribbean villa, Les Jolies Eaux, is now available to rent with prices ranging from $33,000 to $47,000 per week, depending on the time of year.

Designed by Oliver Messel, the luxurious getaway sits on the private island of Mustique — a hidden gem that was frequented by Princess Margaret and many other members of the royal family for years. The five-bedroom estate, which includes an in-house chef, a butler and two housekeepers, is available for $33,000 through Dec. 18, 2024, then jumps to $47,000 from Jan. 4 through April 30 in 2025.

Rates for stays over Christmas and New Year's are available on request.

According to the listing, "[G]uests arrive through a courtyard and into the glorious Great Room with a view of the pool and the gardens giving way to the Caribbean Sea beyond."

"The front of the house is instantly recognizable and leads to the extensive lawns running down to the hidden Gelliceaux beach, only discoverable by those 'in the know' and after which the house was named," the listing reads. "The dining pavilion, beside the pool, is open on all four sides allowing the gentle breeze to keep guests cool as they unwind and soak up the ever-changing views and sense of history surrounding them."

Princess Margaret, who died in 2002 at age 71, began vacationing on Mustique in the ‘60s after being gifted a 10-acre plot there by the island’s then-owner, Colin Tennant, according to Business Insider.

The private island has been known to draw attention from high-profile individuals such as Prince William and Kate Middleton, Mick Jagger, David Bowie, and even Margaret's sister, Queen Elizabeth.

In 2021, Princess Diana’s biographer, Andrew Morton, penned a book about Margaret and Elizabeth's relationship titled "Elizabeth & Margaret: The Intimate World of the Windsor Sisters."

"So much focus has been on Princes William and Harry," the author told Fox News Digital at the time. "However, I wanted to explore the lives of these sisters who had a unique relationship that forever impacted the monarchy. They were incredibly close yet like salt and pepper. To understand the queen, you need to understand Margaret, which gives a greater picture of the Windsors and their reign. It was a fascinating project, one that gave me a completely different perspective."

"Margaret was faced with struggles as a spare," Morton explained. "Every spare faces it, not just Margaret. The challenge is to find a relevant and meaningful role in life. That way, you are not seen as someone standing in the shadow of somebody else, someone who is going to be king or queen. It’s difficult. And as you go down the line of succession, you become less relevant to the monarchy. There’s a pecking order, and you’re suddenly at the bottom."

According to the palace’s official site , Margaret played an active role in the royal family’s public work and supported the queen. She was the patron or president of more than 80 organizations, ranging from children’s charities to ballet companies.

Margaret suffered repeated respiratory illnesses and even had a part of her lung removed in 1985. She also had a mild stroke in 1998. Shortly before her death, Margaret’s sight had been affected by a stroke, and she was confined to a wheelchair.

Buckingham Palace said Margaret died "peacefully" in 2002.

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink and Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.