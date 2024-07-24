Prince William's multimillion-dollar salary revealed after receiving new title

Prince William's new salary has been revealed.

Duchy of Cornwall published an Integrated Annual Report on Wednesday showing $30.4 million (£23.6 million) for the 2023-2024 financial year. The amount covers the official, charitable and private expenses of William, his wife Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Prince of Wales inherited the estate from King Charles III when the royal ascended the throne in 2022. The estate came with a new title, Duke of Cornwall.

PRINCE WILLIAM COMMANDS RESPECT FROM PRINCE HARRY, REFUSES TO 'LAY DOWN THE HATCHET' AS FEUD DEEPENS: EXPERT

Prince William was also given the title of Patron of the Football Association (FA), which belonged to Queen Elizabeth II until she died in September 2022.

William has seemingly taken his new role in the FA seriously, and even traveled to Berlin to watch England play Spain for the Euro 2024 final. Prince George tagged along with his father for the outing.

During the 2022-2023 financial year, the Duchy of Cornwall estate saw nearly $29 million in profit.

The royal only received a portion of the profits that year after receiving the new title.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The large profit comes as the royal family faces multiple hardships in 2024.

Buckingham Palace announced King Charles' cancer diagnosis on Feb. 5.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," a statement said at the time. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," the statement continued. "He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Shortly after, Kate Middleton revealed she was also battling cancer in a recorded video message. The Princess of Wales did not elaborate on the form or extent of the cancer at the time.

Middleton explained that after a planned abdominal surgery, it was believed her condition was "non-cancerous." However, further testing showed "cancer had been present." She was advised to begin chemotherapy by her medical team.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," the princess said at the time. "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits," she added. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."