Nigel Farage rips Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: Public will 'demand' they're stripped of royal titles

Former U.K. Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage believes the British public will call for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to be "stripped" of their royal titles.

His comments come on the heels of Sunday's tell-all interview with Oprah.

Farage told FOX Business’ “Varney & Co.” that Markle was welcomed "with open arms" by the country at first, but things took a turn for the worse after the couple tried lecturing the country on climate change and made inferences about the royal family being racist.

Nigel Farage: "Fox, of course, covered the royal wedding a few years ago when it took place, I was there helping. It was a fairytale wedding. Meghan was welcomed with open arms, not just by the royal family, not just by the British media, but by the British public. There was no question about that. And, you know, she was going around the country. People were cheering, we love you. The criticism started when Harry and Meghan started lecturing all of us about climate change and carbon emissions. And yet we're flying around the world in private jets and they seem to think they were somehow above all forms of criticism.

But you have to ask yourself a question. Why was Oprah Winfrey at their wedding, given that I ever met briefly once before? And frankly, I'm honest with you, I think she planned to start to use the princess title as a means of making it big in Hollywood. And everything I saw last night confirmed that. And we are absolutely furious that our royal family, after 70 years of going around the world supporting a commonwealth with over 2 billion people in it, most of whom are Asian or Black, the inference that our royal family is somehow racist is making people very, very angry indeed.

Those that have watched the crown and I don't think many in America have will remember this, of course, happened before with Wallis Simpson, an American divorcee with [King Edward VIII]... They went and lived in exile, but never, even though they were treated pretty harshly, never did they once speak against the monarchy, speak against the crown. I mean, whatever my thoughts on Meghan Markle are, frankly, for Prince Harry to betray his own family in public like this, I think it's despicable. I don't see any way back whatsoever. And I think that the British public will demand that they're stripped of their titles. I really, honestly do."

