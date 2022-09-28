Netflix’s 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' beats ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 with 196.2M views

As Netflix dives into the story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer with its chilling series "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," the show topped "Strangers Things" Season 4 with nearly 197 million views, according to the streaming service’s online data.

Since its launch on Sept. 21, the series drew in a huge audience, and Netflix has plans to release another crime special on the notorious murderer titled "Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes," set to be released on Oct. 7.

This installment will be included in the Netflix’s docuseries franchise, which has featured killers Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy in the past.

Fans may recognize the actor who plays Jeffrey Dahmer in the popular series, as Evan Peters is best known for his multiple roles on the FX anthology series "American Horror Story."

In the ten-part series, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," is mostly told from the point of view of Dahmer’s victims and highlights the murderer’s upbringing before he decided to kill multiple innocent individuals.

In the first episode, the series flashes back to the night of July 22, 1991, in Wisconsin, when Dahmer was finally arrested after killing at least 17 victims.

Other celebrities starring in the series include Niecy Nash — who played Dahmer’s neighbor Glenda Cleveland — Richard Jenkins and Molly Ringwald — Dahmer’s father and stepmother.

"Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" beats other popular Netflix shows such as "Inventing Anna," which drew in an audience with 195.97 million viewers and "You" Season 3 with 179 million.

"Squid Game," "Stranger Things" Season 4, "Bridgerton" Season 2 and "All of Us Are Dead" are the only Netflix series to surpass the limited crime series.

Ryan Murphy, the director of "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," also worked on other Netflix series such as "Hollywood," "Ratched" and "The Politician."