Netflix's 'Don't F--k With Cats' star: New York red flag law 'failed' when it came to alleged Buffalo killer

A citizen detective who was in the Netflix documentary "Don't F--k with Cats" said that New York "completely failed" in implementing its red flag law after an 18-year-old allegedly killed 10 people and injured three others in a Buffalo, New York attack that police say was racially motivated.

Payton Gendron, 18, allegedly made threats about a murder-suicide in the classroom in June 2021 and was evaluated and cleared, which according to NBC, allowed him to buy the firearm he allegedly used in the shooting at Tops Friendly Market on May 14.

While school administrators alerted police after the comment was made, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that the threat was not specific or "something that seemed to be actionable."

"There was nothing that flagged that he wouldn’t be able to — from that encounter, at the time — be able to go into a store and purchase a gun," Hochul said.

The law is intended to allow enforcement, school administrators, and family members to attempt to pursue a court intervention to seize and prevent a minor or adult from being in possession of a firearm.

Deanna Thompson, who was in the Netflix documentary "Don't F--k With Cats," told FOX Business that New York "failed" in this scenario.

"The State of New York completely failed in this scenario. The red flag law was supposed to be implemented, it was never followed up with like they just sort of they did their evaluation and never followed back up with this kid. Well, this man is not a kid, even if they never followed up with him. So the State of New York completely failed 100%," Thompson said.

Thompson added that if red flag laws are implemented correctly they can be incredibly helpful.

"I think it could be a very helpful tool. Incredibly helpful. Sometimes a knock on the door is always going to take somebody just kind of like, ‘Oh yeah, I need some help,’" Thompson said.

Officials said during a press conference on May 14 that they believe the shooting was racially motivated and pointed to a roughly 180-page manifesto that the shooter wrote and posted before allegedly shooting a total of 13 people.

Gendron wrote in the manifesto that he fears White people are in the process of being replaced by people of other races.

Eleven of the victims in the attack were Black and two of them were White, according to authorities.