Neiman Marcus is selling $295,000 polo lesson from Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras as part of their holiday catalog

Neiman Marcus is offering customers a hands-on polo experience, if they’re willing to spend $295,000.

As part of the department store’s "Fantasy Gift" Christmas catalog, Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras is featured, offering polo lessons for potential buyers.

The hefty price tag includes a two-night stay at the St. Regis Hotel in Aspen, Colorado.

During their stay, the buyer will receive a lesson from Prince Harry’s close friend, Figueras, as well as fellow polo star Melissa Ganzi.

Included in the package is an opportunity for the buyer to include up to 11 of their friends to take part in the lesson at the Aspen Valley Polo Club.

The holiday gift also includes entrance to a star-studded polo match where the buyer can spectate from the comfort of their own tent, where they will be served champagne and hors d’oeuvres, Neiman Marcus’ website notes.

Customers will also receive their own personalized Casablanca polo jersey with their own number that will be signed by Figueras.

The guests will also be served a private, Argentinian dinner prepared by chef Agustin Mallmann.

Figueras has been a close friend of Harry’s for many years. He attended his royal wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018 and continues to play polo with the Duke of Sussex. They currently compete for Los Padres, a Santa Barbra-based team.

Harry grew up playing polo in the U.K. alongside his older brother, Prince William. He regularly plays polo with Figueras, who was one of the first to meet Harry’s son, Archie.

In 2020, Figueras spoke with Fox News Digital about how, like his close pal, he grew up with the sport.

"I started playing polo on a farm in Argentina when I was little," he said. "So, I think just the great thing about starting polo when you're a child is that you don't really think about it. You just like to be outside riding horses. So, I think it's that having fun at the farm with other kids and just running around, not really knowing what you're doing. So, I have the best memories of me growing up riding horses and playing polo with other children."

In 2019, Figueras spoke about his relationship with Harry to Town and Country magazine. "What I like the most about him is how real he is and how serious he is about improving life for kids that have not had the blessings that we've had," he said.

That same year, the polo star was a guest on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" where he said he would always "defend his friends." He described Markle as "incredible" and a woman who "gave up everything for the man she loves."

In April, Figueras took to Instagram to share a snapshot of his team, including Harry, that was taken by his daughter, Aurora. The polo star has three other children, Hilario, Alba and Artemio, with whom he shares with wife Delfina Blaquier.

"Thrilled to be riding alongside my friend, Prince Harry, and the rest of the Los Padres team at the @santabarbarapoloclub ‘s Harry East Memorial Tournament," he captioned the snap. "We’ve ridden together many times over the years and now that we’re both parents, it’s extra special to be able to spend this time together."

"The name Los Padres was inspired by the proximity of the field to the Los Padres National Forest and also by our connection as fathers," the star added.