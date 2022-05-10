Mötley Crüe leads StubHub's summer concert boom with over 1M tickets sold

Mötley Crüe's upcoming tour is leading StubHub's 2022 summer concert boom, selling over 1 million tickets so far.

The rock band will play 36 concerts this summer across the United States and in Vancouver, Toronto and Edmonton, Canada. The first show is slated for June 16 in Atlanta.

According to StubHub, the tour ranks as the most in-demand concert in Los Angeles, Nashville and Chicago, with the latter ranking as the ticketing platform's highest-selling show of the summer overall.

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard’s Chicago show on July 8 currently commands the highest average price of tickets sold ($299) while their Aug. 10 stop in Buffalo claims the most affordable ($149) of their summer tour.

The tour is driving 82% more demand than the band's previous "farewell tour" in 2015, which played 165 shows across five continents and grossed over $100 million, and almost three times the total sales of Kenny Chesney, the ticketing platform's second most-in demand artist.

Mötley Crüe, formed in 1981 by lead vocalist Vince Neil, guitarist Mick Mars, bassist Nikki Sixx and drummer Tommy Lee, has exceeded 100 million worldwide album sales, including 25 million in the U.S. according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

The band has seven platinum and multi-platinum albums, six Top 20 pop singles, three Grammy nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Approximately 64% of Mötley Crüe's fanbase is now made up of the 18-44-year-old demographic.

The band's popularity has benefited from the 2019 release of the biopic "The Dirt" on Netflix. In the first six months following the film's release, the band saw a nearly 350% increase in streaming of their music across all platforms. On Spotify alone, Mötley Crüe has more than 6.6 million monthly listeners.

StubHub is predicting the busiest concert season on record, with nearly twice the number of events compared with 2019.

Chesney, who is StubHub's highest-selling country act this summer, commands nearly 40% more sales than his previous tour in the summer of 2018. Rounding out the remainder of the top 10 in-demand artists for 2022 are Morgan Wallen, Justin Bieber, Elton John, Chris Stapleton, Paul McCartney, Billy Joel, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Rage Against the Machine.

Of the top 10 acts, McCartney claims the highest average price of tickets sold ($349) and is tied with Billy Joel for the fewest number of concerts, demonstrating the strength of the sales they garner on a per-show basis.

"This packed lineup of tours is already driving 25% more demand than the 2019 season, driven by the prominence of once-in-a-lifetime concerts, StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli said in a news release. "From Rage Against The Machine’s reunion to Elton John’s farewell, we’re seeing the impact of concert-goers who are excited that bucket-list bands are hitting the road again and eager to witness what may be a legacy act’s final tour."