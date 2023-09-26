Expand / Collapse search
Months-long Hollywood writers' strike over after contract with studios approved

The vote came after a strike that saw numerous screenwriters joined striking actors on picket lines

Tens of thousands of film businesses serve the film industry across the country, and many companies beyond Hollywood are struggling. video

Small businesses feeling impacts of Hollywood strike

Tens of thousands of film businesses serve the film industry across the country, and many companies beyond Hollywood are struggling.

The nearly five-month writers strike that paralyzed the entertainment industry was declared over Tuesday by leaders of Hollywood writers unions after board members approved a contract agreement with studios

The governing boards of the eastern and western branches of the Writers Guild of America both voted to accept the deal, and afterward declared that the strike would be over and writers would be free to work starting at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story.

