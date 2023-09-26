Months-long Hollywood writers' strike over after contract with studios approved

The nearly five-month writers strike that paralyzed the entertainment industry was declared over Tuesday by leaders of Hollywood writers unions after board members approved a contract agreement with studios.

The governing boards of the eastern and western branches of the Writers Guild of America both voted to accept the deal, and afterward declared that the strike would be over and writers would be free to work starting at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

