Miley Cyrus accused of copying Bruno Mars in lawsuit over song 'Flowers'

Miley Cyrus is being sued for allegedly copying one of Bruno Mars’ hit songs.

Tempo Music Investments, which owns a share of the copyright to Mars' hit song, "When I Was Your Man," sued Cyrus for "striking similarities" in her popular song "Flowers," according to court docs obtained by FOX Business.

"Any fan of Bruno Mars’ ‘When I Was Your Man’ knows that Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ did not achieve all of that success on its own," the lawsuit stated.

"’Flowers’ duplicates numerous melodic, harmonic, and lyrical elements of ‘When I Was Your Man,’ including the melodic pitch design and sequence of the verse, the connecting bass-line, certain bars of the chorus, certain theatrical music elements, lyric elements, and specific chord progressions," they claimed in court docs.

"It is undeniable, based on the combination and number of similarities between the two recordings, that ‘Flowers’ would not exist without ‘When I Was Your Man.’" - Tempo Music Investments

The "Count On Me" hitmaker was not mentioned as a plaintiff in the lawsuit filed on Monday, Sept. 16, in Los Angeles federal court.

Co-writers Gregory Hein and Michael Pollack were listed in the lawsuit for the alleged unauthorized "exploitation" of the song. Multiple defendants, along with Sony Music Publishing and Apple, were additionally named in the court docs.

Mars’ hit "When I Was Your Man" was written by the singer, 38, Philip Lawrence, Ari Levine and Andrew Wyatt.

Tempo Music Investments claimed in the documents that it acquired the copyright interests of Mars’ track "in or around 2020."

The lawsuit says "the opening vocal line from the chorus of ‘Flowers’ begins and ends on the same chords as the opening vocal line in the verse of ‘When I Was Your Man.’"

The music investment platform demanded Cyrus, 31, and the defendants listed in the lawsuit stop reproducing, distributing or publicly performing, "Flowers."

Tempo Music Investments is additionally seeking damages, but the amount is still undetermined.

Reps for Cyrus had no comment, while reps for Mars did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The lawsuit between the two music stars comes after Cyrus earned her first set of Grammy wins for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 66th award show in February 2024.

Cyrus performed the song live at the ceremony, and "Flowers" won Best International Song at the Brit Awards earlier this year.

"Flowers" became an overnight sensation, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and breaking the record to become the fastest song to reach one billion streams on Spotify.

Meanwhile, after more than 16 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 charts in April 2013, Mars’ hit song, "When I Was Your Man," had climbed to No. 1.

Mars also received a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance for the song in December 2013, and in 2014, the song won the award for "Most Performed Song" at the Pop Music Awards hosted by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP).

In May 2021, "When I was Your Man" was awarded its eleventh platinum certification.