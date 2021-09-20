Motorola CEO pays Bruno Mars big bucks to perform at son's Cape Cod wedding

Bruno Mars was in Cape Cod, Mass. this weekend after being paid megabucks to perform at a wedding.

The Grammy-winner was hired by Motorola Solutions Inc. CEO Greg Brown to play at his son's swanky nuptials to Kristin Ryan which took place at Chatham Bars Inn on Saturday.

According to the Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm, Brown could well afford Mars' alleged seven-figure fee as he made $23 million in 2020 and has a reported personal net worth of almost $80 million.

According to Scarlet Events’ website, a luxury event planner, Mars' fee is upwards of $3 million to perform at a private event.

The company says Mars will sing a variety of his hit songs such as "Just The Way You Are," "Uptown Funk," and "Marry Me," for an "undisclosed" amount of time.

It's unclear how man guests attended the luxurious affair but per the couples' wedding website, vaccination proof or a negative COVID test were required if you RSVP'd yes.

"It’s also important you know that we are requiring all vendors and staff working the events throughout the weekend to be fully vaccinated as well. This allows us to create the safest environment we possibly can and mitigate any potential risks," the newlyweds said.

Brown became CEO of Motorola Solutions in 2008 after joining the company in 2004. The company makes telecommunications equipment and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Macro Trends reported as of September 2021, Motorola Solutions is valued at $40.2 billion.