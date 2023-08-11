Deadly Maui wildfires destroy Mick Fleetwood's restaurant

Mick Fleetwood’s restaurant, located on the Hawaiian island of Maui, has been engulfed in flames due to the deadly wildfires.

The rock and roll legend’s dining establishment, Fleetwood’s on Front Street, is one of the buildings that burned down during the expansive wildfires.

"MAUl and The Lahaina community have been my home for several decades. This is a devastating moment for MAUl and many are suffering unimaginable loss," Fleetwood, 76, shared on his Instagram post.

US AIRLINES ADDING MAUI FLIGHTS TO HELP RESIDENTS, VISITORS FLEE

"Fleetwoods on Front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members."

The Fleetwood Mac co-founder continued to share his heartfelt thoughts and prayers for individuals who were deeply impacted by the Maui wildfires.

"We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days month and years to come," Fleetwood concluded.

He shared a close-up photo of his restaurant’s sign overlooking the ocean in Hawaii.

HAWAII WILDFIRE KILLS AT LEAST 36 PEOPLE ON MAUI, DESTROYS DOZENS OF STRUCTURES

On Fleetwood’s on Front Street’s website, a notification alert says the restaurant "will be closed until further notice."

"We do not have enough information at this time regarding Fleetwoods on Front St or any of our neighbors to share," the restaurant’s Instagram page shared.

"Mahalo for your continued thoughts and prayers for our ohana, community and our first responders."

DEADLY HAWAII WILDFIRES DEVASTATE HOMES, BUSINESSES

The legendary British drummer opened the doors to his restaurant in Hawaii, Fleetwood’s on Front Street, in 2012.

Other celebrities, including Jason Momoa, have spoken out about the horrific wildfires.

Momoa is a native of Hawaii and shared how "devastated and heartbroken" he is that this natural disaster is rapidly unfolding in his home state.

The "Aquaman" star shared ways that people can help during the wildfires and attached donation links to support disaster relief efforts on Maui.

At least 55 people have died after the wildfires, propelled by the winds of Hurricane Dora, ripped through Maui this week, wiping out the historic town of Lahaina, Hawaii officials announced Thursday.

Amid the devastation, the state announced that its emergency management system, which is the world's largest integrated outdoor all-hazard public safety warning system, showed no indications of triggering warning sirens when the natural disaster began on Tuesday.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.