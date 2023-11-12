'The Marvels' slips at box office, making it worst home opening weekend for MCU

There was little marveling done at the movie theater this weekend for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) latest installment.

"The Marvels," accrued $47 million at the domestic box office, making it the lowest-grossing MCU film, per the Hollywood Reporter. The record was previously held by the 2008 film "The Incredible Hulk," which raked in $55.4 million.

The film, fronted by Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, also flopped overseas, only bringing in $110.3 million. The film had a production budget value of $200 million.

‘THE MARVELS’ SUPERHERO MOVIE HIT BY SOME CRITICS AS CONTENDER FOR 'WORST MARVEL FILM YET'

Critics have eviscerated the film; Donald Clarke of the Irish Times dubbed it a "solid contender for the worst Marvel film yet." Michael O'Sullivan of the Washington Post stated that "Despite its progressive bona fides, ‘The Marvels’ is so fueled by fan service and formula, like pretty much everything in the MCU these days, that it gives short shrift to such basics as narrative comprehension."

Lindsey Bahr of the Associated Press touched upon the "pandering" the film does to its audience: "As is often the case with Marvel’s girl power attempts, it feels a little pandering in all the wrong places and doesn’t really engage with any specific or unique female point of view."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

What some consider to be a tired franchise, others believe has been invaded by woke politics. Comic book veteran and former "Punisher" and "Batman" writer Chuck Dixon said that the "Big Two" comic book companies, Marvel and DC, have both been invaded by woke culture.

"I think both DC and Marvel are politicized, but Marvel's taken it to a whole new level. They killed Tony Stark as Iron Man. They've gender swapped and race swapped every character they can," Dixon told Fox News Digital. "DC’s bad, but Marvel's worse."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"The Marvels" is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster "Captain Marvel," which was highly successful. The film earned $1.13 billion worldwide (without inflation).

Fox News Digital's Jeffrey Clark and Alexander Hall contributed to this report.