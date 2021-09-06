Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' breaks Labor Day weekend box office record with $71.4M domestic opening

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ has smashed the domestic box office record for Labor Day weekend, with the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on track to earn $90 million in its first four days of release.

According to Comscore, the studio's first Asian-led superhero film brought in $71.4 million in its domestic opening weekend and $56.2 million in its international opening weekend, for a total of $127.6 million worldwide as of Sunday.

The film, which was made for about $150 million, has blown past the previous $30.6 million Labor Day weekend record held by 2007's "Halloween." It also topped Universal's "Fast & Furious" sequel "F9" and Paramount’s "A Quiet Place Part II", which opened over the summer at $70 million and $48 million, respectively.

"Shang-Chi," which stands as the second biggest opening during the coronavirus pandemic behind Marvel's "Black Widow," is now on track for $90 million domestically in its first four days of release, according to Variety. Unlike "Black Widow," "Shang-Chi" will have a 45-day exclusive theatrical window before making its streaming debut.

The simultaneous release of "Black Widow" on Disney+ and in theaters is now at the center of a lawsuit between its star, Scarlett Johannson, and the House of Mouse but brought in over $215 million in its first weekend, including $60 million in Premier Access rentals.

The strong opening of "Shang-Chi" is a major relief for Hollywood, which had seen jittery releases the last few weeks during rising COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant.

Several upcoming films have recently postponed out of the fall, including Paramount Pictures’ "Top Gun: Maverick," "Jackass Forever" and "Clifford the Big Red Dog." Disney’s weekend, though, should lend confidence to upcoming big-budget releases such as the James Bond film "No Time to Die" from MGM and United Artists Releasing, and Sony Pictures’ "Venom: Let There Be Carnage."

Universal horror thriller "Candyman" has fallen to second place after earning $13.43 million in its domestic opening weekend. The film has a cumulative total of approximately $41.9 million. Meanwhile, another exclusive theatrical for Disney, Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy, has held strong in the third place spot with $11.2 million in its domestic opening weekend and domestic cumulative total of more than $94.3 million. Globally, "Candyman" has earned at least $50 million and "Free Guy" has earned more than $239.2 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report