Marvel icon Stan Lee's former LA home selling for $8.8M

Stan Lee's former Los Angeles home has hit the market for $8.8 million. The Spider-Man creator and his wife, Joan, lived in the Hollywood Hills home until both of their deaths – Joan in 2017 and Stan in 2018.

Following their deaths, the home was transferred to their daughter, Joan Celia "J.C." Lee, who listed the home for sale 10 years after her father purchased it for $4.4 million.

The home, which sits right above the famed Sunset Strip, was built in the 1950s and underwent renovations over the years. The Marvel creator's former residence has three bedrooms, seven bathrooms and has a little more than 5,200 square-feet of living space. The single-story home sits on a half-acre of land.

When entering the home, guests are greeted in a large hallway that expands into a fireside den with a seated bar and dining area. The kitchen has been remodeled to include an eat-in island and stainless steel appliances.

The living room offers a fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows and a door that opens up to the backyard. There is a pool, spa and an open-air cabana in the back of the house.

Inside the home is an office and a spacious movie theater. The primary bedroom offers a fireplace, a Juliette balcony, a sauna and two separate walk-in closets and baths.

There are also two additional bedrooms and a large, upper patio that is "known for hosting legendary intimate concerts," per the listing, which is held by Naomi Selick of Douglas Elliman.

Separate from the sale of the home are three life-sized Spider-Man replicas that are available for purchase.

"My father and I loved this house at first sight," J.C. told the New York Post in a statement.

"There were so many possibilities, we couldn’t wait to get started. This house was made for parties and entertaining with a sound system that extends to the showers, the theater, and the cabana designed to keep food hot for outdoor events," J.C. added.