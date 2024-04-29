Expand / Collapse search
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Martin Short nabs new Los Angeles home for $2.27M in star-studded neighborhood

Short currently stars in 'Only Murders in the Building'

Martin Short is expanding his real estate portfolio in California and taking advantage of the market. 

Minutes north of Sunset Boulevard, Short's new digs are in Mandeville Canyon. Celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Harrison Ford and Channing Tatum have all reportedly owned homes in the star-studded Los Angeles neighborhood.

The house was on the market for a month before it sold to the "Only Murders in the Building" star. 

Originally listed at nearly $2.5 million in March, Short purchased the 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom retreat for $2.27 million. The home is just under 2,000 square feet with a two-car garage. 

Exterior of a white home that Martin Short bought with two car garage

The property Martin Short bought in Los Angeles' Mandeville Canyon is just under 2000 square feet. (Noel Kleinman for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

According to the listing, the house was remodeled this year with updated bathrooms, a new kitchen and flooring.

Two sinks with two mirrors and sconces and a plant in the middle on top of a black counter

The home has three bathrooms. (Noel Kleinman for Sotheby’s International Realty / Getty Images)

Martin Short's kitchen with off-white and white cabinets and stainless steel appliances

The kitchen has recently been updated and features stainless steel appliances. (Noel Kleinman for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

picture of a seating area in Martin Short's home off his kitchen

There is ample seating in the space adjacent to the kitchen. (Noel Kleinman for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Because of how the home is configured, several rooms, including the main living space, have direct views of the luscious grounds and the home's pool.

Picture of a family room with a green stone fireplace at the center

The family room space is centered by a gorgeous fireplace and new flooring. (Noel Kleinman for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

bedroom with dark wood beams on the ceiling and a TV against the wall

One of four bedrooms, this expansive space is elevated with dark wooden beams and has a direct view of the pool. (Noel Kleinman for Sotheby’s International Realty)

The selling point of the home could have been the outdoor space, which includes a large swimming pool, jacuzzi, firepit and outdoor bar. The listing notes that a "seasonal waterfall" makes an appearance on the property, but it always has beautiful mountain views.

Backyard view of Martin Short's home with a large swimming pool and murals on the wall of the home

Colorful murals can be seen on the exterior of the home, which features a large swimming pool. (Noel Kleinman for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Outdoor seating at Martin Short's home

Seating surrounds a firepit outside. (Noel Kleinman for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

As an additional bonus, there is a detached apartment which serves as its own little oasis. The space has a kitchenette and a separate entrance. 

According to records, Short also has a home in Pacific Palisades

Inside the apartment of Martin Short's home with a kitchenette and bar stools

The detached apartment has a kitchenette and a separate entrance. (Noel Kleinman for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)