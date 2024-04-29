Martin Short nabs new Los Angeles home for $2.27M in star-studded neighborhood

Martin Short is expanding his real estate portfolio in California and taking advantage of the market.

Minutes north of Sunset Boulevard, Short's new digs are in Mandeville Canyon. Celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Harrison Ford and Channing Tatum have all reportedly owned homes in the star-studded Los Angeles neighborhood.

The house was on the market for a month before it sold to the "Only Murders in the Building" star.

Originally listed at nearly $2.5 million in March, Short purchased the 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom retreat for $2.27 million. The home is just under 2,000 square feet with a two-car garage.

According to the listing, the house was remodeled this year with updated bathrooms, a new kitchen and flooring.

Because of how the home is configured, several rooms, including the main living space, have direct views of the luscious grounds and the home's pool.

The selling point of the home could have been the outdoor space, which includes a large swimming pool, jacuzzi, firepit and outdoor bar. The listing notes that a "seasonal waterfall" makes an appearance on the property, but it always has beautiful mountain views.

As an additional bonus, there is a detached apartment which serves as its own little oasis. The space has a kitchenette and a separate entrance.

According to records, Short also has a home in Pacific Palisades.