Mark Wahlberg opens new restaurant with bishop’s blessing, promises customers will ‘feel like they’re at home’

Mark Wahlberg is expanding his restaurant empire, while also inviting people to "feel like they’re at home."

"I want to have them to have the most amazing experience they’ve ever had in a restaurant. I want them to feel like they’re at home, that they are doted on and spoiled," Wahlberg told Fox News Digital of his new restaurant, Flecha.

He continued, "I’ve sent a lot of people in unannounced to really kind of see what the experience is like. I have an amazing staff, amazing team. And we are a family, we want to share our family experience, and that really translates. So come in, have an amazing experience with the food, the hospitality, drinks, just having fun. It’s an experience that you want to have over and over again."

Flecha opened Saturday night in Huntington Beach, California, at the Bella Terra Shopping Center, where Wahlberg celebrated with some friends, fans and his business partners, including "Botched" star Dr. Paul Nassif.

He also had the opening blessed by Diocese of Orange Bishop Kevin W. Vann, in a nod to his devout Catholic faith.

The restaurant offers "Mexican Redefined," per its website, and boasts a team of renowned international chefs and master mixologists, infusing classic Mexican dishes and drinks with contemporary flair.

Flecha also offers entertainment options like live music, DJ nights and exclusive events in its sprawling 9,892 square feet.

Wahlberg wanted to expand his restaurant palette with Flecha after the success of his burger chain Wahlburgers, co-owned by his brothers, fellow actor Donnie Wahlberg and chef Paul Wahlberg.

"I’ve been in the restaurant business for quite some time. We launched Wahlburgers over 10 years ago. We have 110 locations all over the world. [I] learned a lot from growing that business," the 53-year-old said.

The Wahlberg brothers also opened a Mediterranean and Italian restaurant, Alma Nove, in Massachusetts, named in honor of their mother, Alma.

The "Boogie Nights" star wanted to take his business to the next level, and met Randy Sharpe, CEO of Xperience Restaurant Group, while working on his investment in Flecha Azul Tequila.

"I realized he was the guy to take Wahlburgers to the next level. So basically, I tried to incentivize him to leave his job, come work with me, and this is our first of our new ventures," Wahlberg explained.

He added, they also "partnered with [dr.] Paul Nassif, we’ve got some other great partners. And this is the first of many. We’re under construction in Vegas, we got tons of stuff happening."