Madonna and Warner Music Group announce new 'career-spanning' partnership

Madonna and Warner Music Group have announced a new, career-spanning partnership.

The iconic musician, 63, confirmed the news in a press release on Monday. She tweeted, "Madonna and Warner Music Group today announced a milestone, career-spanning global partnership that includes a new agreement for her entire recorded music catalog."

The deal encompasses her entire Sire/Maverick/Warner catalog, including global smash albums such as Madonna, Like a Virgin, True Blue, Like a Prayer, and Ray of Light.

It also includes her three most recent studio albums, MDNA, Rebel Heart, and Madame X, which will join the Warner catalog beginning in 2025. All in all, the new pact includes 17 studio albums plus singles, soundtrack recordings, live albums, and compilations, the press release detailed.

Warner Chappell Music also globally administers all of Madonna’s songwriting work. This features such top-charting hits as "Like A Prayer," "Vogue," "Into the Groove," "La Isla Bonita," "Live to Tell," "True Blue," "Open Your Heart," "Who’s That Girl," "Express Yourself," "Lucky Star," "Take A Bow," and more.

Over the course of her career, Madonna has sold over 300 million records and won seven Grammy Awards. She was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

Madonna said about the deal, "Since the very beginning, Warner Music Group has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration. They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalog from the last 40 years."

Max Lousada, CEO, Recorded Music, Warner Music Group, added, "We’re honored to be forming a dynamic new partnership with an incomparable superstar whose influence on our musical and artistic landscape is immense and immutable. Madonna has changed the course of pop and dance music, while taking live performance to new heights of drama and invention."

On October 8, Madonna will be releasing her documentary film, "Madame X," exclusively on Paramount+, which follows the musician on her 2019 tour.