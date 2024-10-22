Bill Murray's former New York home in swanky star-studded enclave hits the market for $3.69 million

Bill Murray's former New York home, tucked in the secluded celebrity-loved enclave of Snedens Landing, has been listed for $3.695 million.

While Murray lived at the residence in the 1980s and 1990s, the house featured the famed firepole that was seen in his classic 1984 movie "Ghostbusters."

The 74-year-old actor and his then-wife, Margaret "Mickey" Kelly, built the estate in 1986 on the site of a 19th century barn, known as the Yellow Barn.

The renowned architecture firm Shope Reno Wharton designed an expanded family home on the property for the former couple and incorporated elements inspired by the original Yellow Barn structure, per the listing.

The Colonial-style residence is located in the hamlet of Palisades in New York's Rockland County.

Just 11 miles north of the George Washington Bridge, the Palisades enclave Snedens Landing is home to a number of A-Listers including Scarlett Johansson and Al Pacino, and is sometimes referred to as "Hollywood on the Hudson," per Mansion Global.

Marjorie Galen of Ellis Sotheby's International Realty holds the listing.

The 5,177 square feet, five bedroom, four and half bathroom home is situated on 3.92 acres of land. The property also includes a freestanding two-car garage with an office/studio space above that "harkens back architecturally to the charming Yellow Barn and the bygone days of river village life in Snedens Landing," according to the listing.

The residence is now known as the Yellow House due to its bright yellow-painted wood siding exterior.

The first level of the home boasts an expansive living room that features 15-foot cathedral ceilings, numerous windows, a wood-burning fireplace and an office nook with a built-in day bed.

The living room features sets of French doors that open to a wrap-around porch and an expansive back lawn with a tree house.

The chef's kitchen, which was recently renovated and is located in "the footprint of the Yellow Barn," includes its original 19th century wood burning fireplace as well as a large center island and "state of the art" appliances, per the listing. A laundry room and a guest bedroom are located off the kitchen.

The first floor also offers a formal dining room and a spacious primary suite.

The second level of the home is accessed by a central staircase with natural light pouring in from an above cupola. The second floor offers another primary suite with high ceilings, two walk-in closets and a full bath. Two additional bedrooms with a shared bathroom are located on the opposite side of the floor.

While the main house is 19 Ludlow Lane, the sale also includes 28 Ludlow Lane, which is an additional 2-acre parcel of land on a separate, buildable tax lot, per the listing.

Past residents of the home have included other well-known actors, a composer and the current owners are acclaimed artists whose work is displayed in museums around the world, per the listing.

The listing added that Snedens Landing is "known for its country feel with easy access to NYC, 90-year-old tennis association, award-winning schools; and is surrounded by parkland and the Hudson River."