Lisa Marie Presley's three daughters will receive Graceland

Graceland, Elvis Presley's iconic Memphis, Tennessee, mansion, will go to Lisa Marie Presley's daughters after her recent death.

Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital on Thursday for a possible cardiac arrest and died later that day. She was 54-years-old.

Now, her daughters Riley, Harper and Finley will receive Graceland, which is in a trust, a representative for Graceland told PEOPLE.

Representatives for Graceland did not respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.

Lisa Marie had previously indicated that her children would receive the property when she dies.

"It is absolutely 100 percent mine, and it has always been mine, Graceland," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2013. "It will always be. And when it is no longer mine, it will be my children's. And that is that."

Lisa Marie shares two children from her marriage to Danny Keough: Riley, 33, and Benjamin, who died at 27 by suicide in 2020.

Lisa Marie later married Michael Lockwood in 2006 and had her 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley. Presley and Lockwood separated in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2021.

Graceland was passed down to Lisa Marie, Elvis' only daughter, after he died in 1977. The home was left in a trust for Lisa Marie when she was 9-years-old and the trust dissolved when she turned 25 in 1993.

Lisa Marie then created The Elvis Presley Trust to manage the property with her mother, Priscilla Presley, and the National Bank of Commerce.

The property is currently open for tours and overnight stays.

Graceland's Meditation Garden will be the resting place for Lisa Marie. She would be laid to rest next to her son Benjamin. This is also the resting place of Elvis, his parents Gladys and Vernon Presley and Elvis' grandmother Minnie Mae Presley.