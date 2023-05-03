Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Divorce

Kevin Costner's previous divorce from wife one of the most expensive in Hollywood history

Christine Baumgartner, the 'Yellowstone' actor's second wife, filed for divorce after nearly 19 years of marriage

close
Jeff Bezos to pay out $38B to MacKenzie Bezos as their divorce settlement is finalized; Nike pulls a new sneaker design that featured an image of the Betsy Ross flag on the heel. video

Amazon owner Jeff Bezos' divorce nearly official; Nike bows to pressure over new shoe

Jeff Bezos to pay out $38B to MacKenzie Bezos as their divorce settlement is finalized; Nike pulls a new sneaker design that featured an image of the Betsy Ross flag on the heel.

After nearly two decades of marriage, Kevin Costner's wife Christine Baumgartner has filed for divorce from the actor, a situation Costner admits was "beyond his control." 

Unfortunately for the "Yellowstone" star, this is not his first divorce, having previously split from first wife Cindy Silva in 1994. The pair met at California State University, marrying in 1978.

The couple were married for 16 years at the apex of Costner's career and share three children together. The demise of their relationship resulted in one of the most expensive celebrity divorces of all time, rife with rumors of Costner's infidelity.

According to Forbes, Silva was given $80 million in settlement fees.

KEVIN COSTNER'S WIFE CHRISTINE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 18 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

Kevin Costner soft smiles in a suit on the carpet for a Pre-GRAMMY Gala at The Beverly Hilton

Kevin Costner's previous marriage to first wife Cindy Silva resulted in a large settlement. (Mark Von Holden / Getty Images)

Just three years prior to his divorce, Costner had raked in $50 million from acting credits alone, starring in pictures including "Field of Dreams" and "Bull Durham."

Costner's friend, architect John McInnes, told People magazine that Cindy took issue with Costner's romantic scenes ahead of the release of his 1987 film "No Way Out."

"Cindy doesn’t like these sexy roles, and she’s given me an ultimatum," Costner allegedly told McInnes. "I’ve either got to quit doing them or quit the movie business." 

Cindy Silva in a pinstripe blazer holds husband Kevin Costner's hand on the red carpet of the premiere for "The Bodyguard," with Costner in a black suit jacket with a red flower on it

Kevin Costner and his first wife Cindy Silva share daughters Annie and Lily and son Joe together from their 16-year marriage. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The divorce was finalized in 1994.

"My faith was shaken," Costner told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012 of his divorce. "No one wants their marriage to end, and it did. You are going to see the people you love most, your children, only half as much. That’s a huge loss."

Cindy Silva in black looks off in the distance with husband Kevin Costner in a brown suit jacket and red tie with green flowers, also looking off in the distance (his right) during the "JFK" premiere

When Kevin Costner and Cindy Silva divorced in 1994, rumors circulated that Costner had an affair. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection / Getty Images)

Prior to marrying second wife Baumgartner, Costner fathered his fourth of seven children with Bridget Rooney, the niece of former Pittsburgh Steelers' owner Dan Rooney.

Baumgartner and Costner originally met when Costner was still married to Silva. While rehearsing for his 1996 movie "Tin Cup," he and Baumgartner crossed paths on a golf course. They would reconnect in 1998, then were married in 2004 at Costner's 60-acre Aspen ranch, The Dunbar. 

Christine Baumgartner in a black dress and jacket smiles next to Kevin Costner in a blue button down and black vest on the carpet

Kevin Costner originally met his second wife Christine Baumgartner, left, in passing while married to his first wife Cindy Silva. (Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Omnipeace Foundation / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE                 

The handbag designer and Costner share two sons and a daughter together.

A representative for Costner confirmed the couple's split to Fox News Digital on Tuesday, sharing "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action. We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

Kevin Costner in a white tuxedo jacket and black pants smiles next to wife Christine in a black criss-cross halter dress with sparkles at Elton John's AIDS Foundation event

Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce from Kevin Costner. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation / Getty Images)

Today, Costner is worth an estimated $250 million. 