Kevin Costner's previous divorce from wife one of the most expensive in Hollywood history

After nearly two decades of marriage, Kevin Costner's wife Christine Baumgartner has filed for divorce from the actor, a situation Costner admits was "beyond his control."

Unfortunately for the "Yellowstone" star, this is not his first divorce, having previously split from first wife Cindy Silva in 1994. The pair met at California State University, marrying in 1978.

The couple were married for 16 years at the apex of Costner's career and share three children together. The demise of their relationship resulted in one of the most expensive celebrity divorces of all time, rife with rumors of Costner's infidelity.

According to Forbes, Silva was given $80 million in settlement fees.

KEVIN COSTNER'S WIFE CHRISTINE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 18 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

Just three years prior to his divorce, Costner had raked in $50 million from acting credits alone, starring in pictures including "Field of Dreams" and "Bull Durham."

Costner's friend, architect John McInnes, told People magazine that Cindy took issue with Costner's romantic scenes ahead of the release of his 1987 film "No Way Out."

"Cindy doesn’t like these sexy roles, and she’s given me an ultimatum," Costner allegedly told McInnes. "I’ve either got to quit doing them or quit the movie business."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The divorce was finalized in 1994.

"My faith was shaken," Costner told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012 of his divorce. "No one wants their marriage to end, and it did. You are going to see the people you love most, your children, only half as much. That’s a huge loss."

Prior to marrying second wife Baumgartner, Costner fathered his fourth of seven children with Bridget Rooney, the niece of former Pittsburgh Steelers' owner Dan Rooney.

Baumgartner and Costner originally met when Costner was still married to Silva. While rehearsing for his 1996 movie "Tin Cup," he and Baumgartner crossed paths on a golf course. They would reconnect in 1998, then were married in 2004 at Costner's 60-acre Aspen ranch, The Dunbar.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The handbag designer and Costner share two sons and a daughter together.

A representative for Costner confirmed the couple's split to Fox News Digital on Tuesday, sharing "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action. We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

Today, Costner is worth an estimated $250 million.