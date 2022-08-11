Kenny Rogers memorabilia from estate to hit the auction block: It ‘represents his incredible legacy and life'

Fans of "The Gambler" are hoping Lady Luck will be on their side as they attempt to own a piece of history.

Julien’s Auctions announced that a collection of Kenny Rogers memorabilia from his estate will hit the auction block during a three-day event beginning Oct. 21. The auction features numerous personal items from the late singer’s six-decade career in music and entertainment. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Music Health Alliance, a Tennessee-based nonprofit organization that provides the music industry with healthcare advocacy.

The Grammy winner passed away in 2020 at age 81.

"Kenny Rogers was the very definition of a pop superstar, a multi-faceted crossover artist, storyteller and entertainer who became a global phenomenon, much like Michael Jackson and the Beatles," Martin Nolan, Executive Director/CFO of Julien’s Auctions, told FOX Business on Wednesday. "This auction represents his incredible legacy and life and offers the chance for everyone from music collectors, museum curators and his millions of fans around the world to own a piece of that legacy and music history itself."

A key item up for auction is a framed group of signed soloist leads from the charity single "We Are the World." It features signatures from Paul Simon, Billy Joel, Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen and more.

There is also a collection of letters and documents featuring messages from U.S. presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan, as well as celebrities such as Gene Autry, Barry Manilow and Chris Stapleton, to name a few. Other items include signed portraits of Jackson and Lucille Ball.

There are two letters from Rogers’ close pal and collaborator, Dolly Parton. One of them is a typed letter from the singer sent to Rogers in 2016 when she thanked him for his help in developing Parton’s Imagination Library at Dollywood.

"I do truly mean it when I say I will always love you," wrote Parton. "We will always stay in touch. I’ll always send you a message by pony express… you know how high tech I am! But we’ll always find each other."

Another letter from Parton references Rogers' final performance.

"And speaking of brightening up the room, we sure brightened up the room the other night!" wrote the 76-year-old. "It was so good to be on stage with you again for one last time. Can’t wait for the special to air."

Additionally, the auction will feature wardrobe items from Rogers’ career, such as stage jackets, suits and trousers.

The Houston-born performer with the husky voice and silver beard sold tens of millions of records, won three Grammys and was the star of TV movies based on "The Gambler" and other songs, making him a superstar in the ’70s and ’80s. Rogers thrived for some 60 years before retiring from touring in 2017 at age 79. Despite his crossover success, he always preferred to be thought of as a country singer.

Rogers was a five-time CMA Award winner, as well as the recipient of the CMA’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013, the same year he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He received 10 awards from the Academy of Country Music. He sold more than 47 million records in the United States alone, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

