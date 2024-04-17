Kelly Clarkson's ex Brandon Blackstock hits back at new lawsuit after he was ordered to pay musician $2.6M

Brandon Blackstock and his management company, Starstruck Management, denied "each and every allegation" made by Kelly Clarkson in a recent lawsuit.

Blackstock requested Clarkson's cross-complaint be dismissed in an April 15 filing obtained by FOX Business. "The Voice" judge filed the new lawsuit against Starstruck Management, Blackstock and others, months after the group was ordered to pay Clarkson $2.6 million for overstepping managerial duties.

Blackstock worked as Clarkson's manager from 2017 to 2020.

His filing stated Clarkson's March 11 lawsuit should be dismissed because the musician "failed to appeal" the California labor commissioner's November ruling within 10 days, "binding" her to the $2.6 million determination.

Blackstock additionally claimed the Los Angeles County Superior Court did not have "subject matter jurisdiction" to handle Clarkson's new claims because the California Labor Commissioner originally had jurisdiction.

FOX Business has reached out to representatives for Clarkson and Blackstock.

In November, the California Labor Commissioner ruled Starstruck Management violated California's Talent Agencies Act by "unlawfully" procuring business deals on Clarkson's behalf. He was ordered to repay the "Stronger" singer $2.6 million.

In her March 11 lawsuit, Clarkson requested the court order Blackstock and Starstruck Management to pay back all commissions made between October 2019 and October 2020, which she contends she is entitled to under the Labor Code for the violations of the Talent Agencies Act.

Clarkson also accused Starstruck Management of acting as an "unlicensed" talent agency when she entered into an oral agreement with the company in 2007.

Starstruck Management used the "oral agreement" as "a subterfuge and fraudulent device to attempt to circumvent and evade the licensing requirements and other requirements, restrictions, and regulations of the Talent Agencies Act," court documents obtained by FOX Business stated.

Clarkson's legal team requested the court consider all agreements between Starstruck Management and the singer "void and unenforceable" due to the alleged "wrongful acts and conduct of Starstruck."

A lawyer for Blackstock called Clarkson's cross-complaint "morally, ethically and legally wrong."

"It is morally, ethically and legally wrong to attempt to get monies back from your ex-husband who not only helped her as her manager but who used those earnings on their children and Kelly and Brandon's lifestyle during the marriage," Bryan Freedman told Rolling Stone in a statement.

Clarkson and Blackstock married in 2013, after being introduced through his father, Narvel Blackstock. Narvel owns the management company Blackstock worked for, which began representing Clarkson in 2007.

Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020, and the two settled in 2022. Clarkson received primary physical custody of the former couple's two children but pays Blackstock $45,000 a month in child support.

Clarkson now lives in New York as a single mom.

"I was very unhappy in LA and had been for several years. I needed a fresh start," she told People magazine. "We told NBC, ‘I’m not trying to sound ungrateful. I just can’t stay here anymore for my mental health; for me and my kids.’ They weren’t doing well either.

"I’d just been showing up and smiling and doing what I’m supposed to do," she explained. "But you can only compartmentalize so long until you break."