Kelly Clarkson gives ex Brandon Blackstock 5% of Montana ranch following legal battle

Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock have reached an agreement on the Montana ranch, which has been at the center of their legal drama for months.

In a Thursday filing obtained by Fox Business, the "Since You've Been Gone" singer's attorney, Laura Wasser, said the Warren Peak Ranch property in question in Montana has a fair market value of $17,750,000.

Blackstock's separate property ownership interest in the Warren Peak Ranch is 5.12%, the documents state. Blackstock's percentage in the property comes out to $908,800 of its total $17,750,000 value.

Next to the ranch is another property and the parties agree that Blackstock's ownership interest does not apply, according to the docs. "Kelly owns 100%" of the property next door to the ranch.

"Kelly and Brandon each acknowledge and warrant that she/he have entered into this Stipulation and Order intelligently and voluntarily, without coercion or duress. Each further acknowledges and warrants that they had sufficient time to consider the terms and conditions of this Stipulation and Order and to confer with their attorneys throughout the entire negotiation process leading to the completion and execution of this Stipulation and Order," the court documents state.

Clarkson, 39, was awarded the ranch in October per a judge's ruling. But in December, sources told Us Weekly that her attempt to evict Blackstock, 45, from the property didn't work out in her favor and was denied.

