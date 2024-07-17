Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom sizzle at world-famous beach club for rich and famous

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have joined the celebrity flock that visit Saint-Tropez, France, during the summer.

On July 15, the couple were spotted soaking up the sun in the Commune in France. Perry, 39, wore a gingham print black and white bikini with black sunglasses and gold jewelry while walking along the white sand at Le Club 55.

Bloom, 47, was seen with his wife on the back of a boat. Perry and Bloom appeared to be in the middle of a conversation when the photo was taken. The singer wore black sunglasses with a brown, two-piece skirt set, and Bloom kept it simple in a white T-shirt.

The couple's recent trip overseas is not the first time celebrities have been spotted kicking back in Saint-Tropez. Holly O'Dell, travel adviser for Travelmation, told FOX Business that the enclave in France is the "ultimate playground of the rich and famous."

"Everyone here is fabulous, so it's an ideal location for a celebrity to just blend in, be left alone and get completely pampered in a gorgeous location. Club 55 and Nikki Beach are two coveted locations for the A-list because of their lavish beach clubs," O'Dell said.

Le Club 55, according to their website, consists of a restaurant, a bar and a beach club. The beach club allows guests to rent a sunbed for €39, an umbrella for €19 and a hut for €59.

The website notes that reservations for these items are "highly recommended" while the beach is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The restaurant at Club 55 also highly recommends customers make reservations.

"The cooks get busy," the beach club wrote on their website. "Glittering fish, vegetable baskets and succulent fruit sparkle with freshness."

Le Club 55's website also shares their recommendations for what to order when visiting their restaurant.

"To arrange an unmissable Club 55 menu, we recommend basket of raw vegetables, artichoke with vinaigrette, our Ramatuelle puff pastry, the Pampelonne salad and a traditional ratatouille," the website notes.

Celebrities have been visiting Le Club 55 for decades. In 2009, Kate Moss was spotted arriving at the prestigious beach club and Sylvester Stallone paid a visit in 2013.

In 2011, Hugh Jackman was photographed shirtless swimming in the water in front of Le Club 55.

Goldie Hwan is also a fan and paid a visit to the club durin her St. Tropez trip in 2015.

Michelle Bork, vice president of Travelmation, explained that although celebrities could pay for their trip to Saint-Tropez to be as private as possible, many of them don't.

"Saint-Tropez is full of the ultra-wealthy. There is luxury shopping, Michelin-starred restaurants and, of course, many super yachts, where someone can truly escape," she began. "Celebrities are just like everyone else here, but if they really want to be away from prying eyes, they can book private tables or just stay inside their villas or boats. But many don't. They can remain discreet at the exclusive clubs - soaking in the rays under their large hats and sunglasses."

In 2022, Leonardo DiCaprio was seen jumping some waves on a jet ski during his Saint-Tropez holiday.

The "Titanic" actor, who was sporting a blue rash guard and a gray cap, was joined by a few friends for the outing, including longtime pal and actor Tobey Maguire.

The two Hollywood stars made a big splash on their jet skis in the south of France.

Bork told FOX Business, "Leonardo DiCaprio further put Saint-Tropez on the map thanks to his annual gala he hosted there for years. The event was crawling with the A-list."

O'Dell shared some travel tips for vacationers looking to visit Saint-Tropez during the warmer months, just like the stars.

"My top tip for visiting Saint-Tropez in the summer is to plan early! Summer is the most popular and expensive time, so it will be busy. Pre-book your restaurant reservations and be sure to rent chairs and beds by the pool. Who knows - maybe you will sit next to Leonardo DiCaprio!" she said.

Bork noted that "so many celebrities have visited this expensive coastal retreat" dating back to the late '50s. "Royalty, like Princess Diana, supermodels and Hollywood elite such as Jack Nicholson, Sylvester Stallone, Clint Eastwood and Elton John have all frequented the area," she explained.

During the 4th of July in 2021, Kendall Jenner was seen participating in a photo shoot in Saint-Tropez. The model wore an electric-blue crop top paired with high-waist black bikini bottoms during the shoot.

Prior to their headline-dominating divorce, Tom Brady and Brazilian fashion model Gisele Bündchen shared an intimate moment while taking a romantic stroll through the streets of Saint-Tropez.

The supermodel rocked a white top with a matching sweatshirt tied around her waist and accessorized with a light blue purse.

The NFL star kept things casual in a dark gray T-shirt and white pants.

The two were both sporting dark sunglasses while lovingly gazing at each other. Brady had one hand around his then-wife’s waist as they shared a small embrace.

The pair married in 2009 and announced their divorce in October 2022.