Kathy Hilton reveals she shops budget retailers, calls daughter Paris for fashion approval

Paris Hilton had a surprising reaction to her mom's decision to shop discount.

Kathy Hilton admitted she'd started to shop on Shein, a fast-fashion e-commerce platform, during a recent episode of "Call Her Daddy." "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star boasted about a $22 purchase she made while telling host Alexandra Cooper about her find.

"I just bought an eyelet blazer," she said. "I'm waiting to see. Have you heard of Shein Shin? It's like $22. But it looks good, and it's got eyelet, so I'm thinking I'll breathe in this."

Cooper found the admission hilarious and insisted the two call Hilton's daughter, Paris, to get her reaction.

"We're recording right now," Cooper told Paris over the phone. "You need to listen. I'm in the middle of the interview with your mother, and we're talking about something, and she goes, ‘You know what I just… have you ever heard of Shein or Sheehan?’"

"And I'm like, ‘Yes.’ And she goes, ‘I just bought a blazer from there.’"

Hilton explained she was inspired to try out the eyelet blazer based on fashion advice she received from her daughter.

"Well we were talking about, I like these because they have holes, the fishnets, Paris that you got me wearing, so I don't have orange legs and I can breathe because of the fishnets."

"And so I bought an eyelet blazer for $22. You know what eyelet is, don't you?"

Paris responded with her iconic catchphrase, "That's hot."

Hilton also opened up about the advice Paris gave her before she joined "RHOBH."

The socialite explained Paris and Nicky Hilton were not on board with her joining the reality TV show franchise.

"I think they just wouldn't want me on a show where there's a lot of drama. Wait, who, me? Drama?" she quipped.

Kathy added: "So, now they love it, and they enjoy it, and they get a kick out of it."

Kathy is married to real estate mogul and co-founder of Hilton & Hyland, Richard Hilton. They have four children together; daughters Paris and Nicky and sons Barron and Conrad.