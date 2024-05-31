Katharine Hepburn's former New York City townhouse hits the market for $7.2M

Katharine Hepburn's former New York City townhouse has hit the market.

The Manhattan property, located within Turtle Bay Gardens, was sold to the current seller by Hepburn's estate for $3.9 million in 2004, the New York Post reported. Hepburn lived in the residence until her death at 96 in 2003.

The current owner of the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home has listed the residence for $7.2 million.

"244 East 49th Street is an opportunity for a discerning buyer to own the former long-term residence of iconic actress Katharine Hepburn," the Sotheby’s International Realty listing stated.

The listing continued, "The epitome of New York glamour defines this gorgeous 19-foot-wide townhouse, which seamlessly blends the home’s special architectural character with modern sensibilities."

The inside of the 164-year-old home is approximately 4,600 square feet with 1,000-square foot interior. The property consists of five floors, with the entry level being deemed the "garden floor." On the first floor is the kitchen, filled with top-of-the-line appliances and a built-in breakfast table and banquette.

On the parlor level are a formal living room, a wet bar, a Juliette balcony and a rear library.

The primary bedroom is on the third floor and overlooks the garden. There is a second bedroom next to the primary and two additional bedrooms are on the fourth floor.

On the "lower level" is a wine cellar, laundry room, half bathroom, and extra storage space.

Turtle Bay Gardens, where Hepburn's former residence is located, consists of 20 homes. The very private area in Manhattan has attracted former A-listers, including Bob Dylan, Stephen Sondheim and E. B. White, the listing stated.

Lisa Larson, who holds the Sotheby’s International Realty listing, told the New York Post, "The owners purchased the house as a pied a terre and because they have been coming to NYC less frequently, they made the difficult decision to sell. It was a tough decision as the renovation and interior design of the house was a labor of love and they have thoroughly enjoyed the house over the years."