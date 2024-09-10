Kate Beckinsale's former LA home in ritzy Brentwood neighborhood listed for $4.3M

Kate Beckinsale's former Los Angeles home of fifteen years has hit the market for $4.3 million.

Located in the private, hillside neighborhood of Brentwood, California, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom was sold by the actress in 2021 for $3.6 million.

Listed by Brandon Assanti of The Agency, the Cape Cod-inspired home spans across 3,600 square feet of living space paired with plenty of natural lighting and high ceilings.

The home features a bright and open floor plan, two-story grand entry, a formal dining room, a living room with fireplace and city views, a stunning home office/library, and a family room with a fireplace.

The gourmet kitchen, which includes two oversize center islands, opens to a cozy living room adjacent to the lush backyard.

The backyard and private patio include a fireplace, outdoor dining area, sauna and outdoor shower.

The primary suite overlooks the backyard and includes a dual fireplace, spa-like bath with double vanity, freestanding tub, and a large walk-in closet.

The turn-key ready home also includes a two-car garage and stunning views of Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, Beckinsale revealed she had been hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue, leading to months of speculation from fans.

In July, Beckinsale shared the real reason behind her recent weight loss.

"Let’s have a toast for the douche bags. Let’s have a toast for the a--holes. Let’s have a toast for the scumbags," Beckinsale captioned a video of herself in a pink T-shirt, pink underwear and black platform boots.

Beckinsale responded to one follower who wrote that her "a-- ran away," Beckinsale shared, "No, actually. I watched my stepfather [director Roy Battersby] die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer, and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief, quite quickly."

Beckinsale said she spent six weeks in the hospital because the pain of losing her stepfather and her mother's cancer diagnosis "burned a hole" in her esophagus, causing her to "vomit copious amounts of blood."

"I found eating very hard and I just worked very, very hard on a movie that was actually quite triggering because it also involved the theme of the death of my father so I’m not really concerned about what you think about my a--."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.