Kanye West puzzles fans by debuting basic hoodie for $90 as part of Gap Inc. partnership

Kanye West debuted a simple hoodie that runs for $90 as the latest piece of exclusive clothing to go along with his partnership with Gap Inc.

The musician and business mogul inked a deal with Gap Inc. in 2020 to create a line of clothing under his Yeezy brand. The artist previously debuted a puffy jacket that retailed for $200. Now, he’s debuted a very simple hoodie that comes in 6 different colors and retails for $90 in adult sizes and $70 in children.

Gap scrubbed its official Instagram on Thursday in order to make room for six posts all featuring the relatively basic-looking hoodie in their respective available colors. GQ reports that users can go to the special Yeezy store on the Gap’s website where users will be prompted with questions about their fit preferences before being taken to a virtual waiting room to pre-order the hoodie.

The outlet reports that those who do so can expect a wait time of roughly two to three weeks before the clothing item is in your hands (closer to two months if you decided to go with the black one).

Although Yahoo reports that several people on social media were quick to denounce the hoodie for retailing for such a high price for an otherwise minimalist design, the product does indeed have the typical high quality that Yeezy merchandise is known for such as thick, double-layer cotton. Still, as with the puffer jacket, many who race to pre-order it are aware that what they’re really paying for is the brand name, which the outlet notes can often go for significantly more than the asking price on re-sale.

As a result, the jacket sold out relatively quickly and all signs indicate that West’s new hoodie will do the same. If that’s the case, it will mark another successful product in the 10-year deal the Gap Inc. and West made last year that will see him design more clothes for the brand, excluding footwear given his previous partnership with Adidas.

Bloomberg notes that the Yeezy brand is valued at roughly $3.2 to $4.7 billion and that the Gap tie-in alone could be worth $970 million in total, according to bank estimates.

On a different note, the move marks a bit of a personal milestone for West, who worked at a Gap store in Chicago when he was young prior to hitting it big with his music career.